Chelsea Striker Unveiled As Latest Arsenal Signing

By Chris King • 29 June 2023 • 2:44

Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium. Credit: amirraizat/Shutterstock.com

Arsenal unveiled Chelsea striker Kai Havertz as their latest signing this Wednesday, June 28.

The German forward had been negotiating a move to the Emirates Stadium for the last week and a €75m deal with bonus payments included has finally been officially completed. Arsenal posted on Twitter: “We keep moving forward.​ Kai Havertz is a Gunner”.

In a statement released by the Gunners, Mikel Arteta said: “Kai is a player of top quality. He has great versatility and is an intelligent player. He will bring a huge amount of extra strength to our midfield and variety to our play”.

He continued: “We welcome Kai and his family to Arsenal Football Club and we are all excited to start working with him when we start pre-season training soon”.

He arrived in London with a reputation as a goalscorer

The German international joined Chelsea from Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen on September 4, 2020. He arrived with a considerable reputation as a goalscorer but never really lived up to the expectations during his time with the Blues.

In 139 appearances for Chelsea, Havertz bagged 32 goals and provided 15 assists in all competitions. It has to be said though that he was not given a massive amount of playing time under the succession of coaches that went through the revolving doors at Stamford Bridge over the last few seasons.

Havertz was the hero though when he scored the only goal in the UEFA Champions League final against Manchester City in Porto on May 29, 2021.

Havertz aims to win trophies at his new club

💬 “I’m so glad to join this amazing club – it has such a big history and I hope we can achieve lots of things.”​ 🎙️ Hear from @KaiHavertz29 for the first time since becoming a Gunner 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 28, 2023

“It’s super exciting for me to be joining this amazing club and to be part of the Arsenal family. This club has such a big history, and I hope we can achieve lots of things”, said the new Arsenal No 29.

“The mentality in the Arsenal squad is very high and you can feel that. That was one of the reasons why it has been so hard to play against Arsenal recently”, he continued.

Havertz added: “The aim is to win trophies and I’m going to give everything to do that for the supporters and everyone at the club. I’m now looking forward to meeting all the players and the staff when we come back for pre-season”.

He looks like teaming up with West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice who will reportedly be joining Arsenal in a record-breaking transfer.