Double Win For Javea Green Bowls Club

By Glenn Wickman • 06 July 2023 • 8:39

Image by JGBC

AFTER playing six matches, both home and away against neighbouring clubs El Cid BC (Benidoleig), Benitachell BC and Bonalba BC, the squad from Javea Green commanded the head of the league table from day one.

In the southern Costa Blanca, teams also battled it out for their place in the North v South final. The opposition team San Luis BC beat Greenlands BC and secured their slot in the finals, which took place at Bonalba BC. Five disciplines were contended: Men and Ladies Singles, Pairs, Triples and Rinks (Fours). In the Singles, Pairs and Rinks there was a win and a loss for each Club, so two wins per team and it was all down to the 5th game, the Triples.

It was a nail-biting match, not good for the feint hearted, and it ended with the very last bowl of the day, squeezing into a 5-inch gap between the Jack and the opposition bowl. The whole place erupted, there were tears, cheers, jumping in the air, hugs and kisses and absolute elation for the Javea Green squad and its supporters, a splendid result to what has been a traumatic last few months for the members.

It is ironic that JGBC, formed 30 years ago, would win both this Valencian League and the Northern League in the same year as it has had to leave its home following the sale of the Inn on the Green.

Javea Green members are looking into several new premises opportunities, all of which involve considerable costs beyond the reach of the members alone. We are looking for interested parties to join us, to invest in a new home and secure a future of bowling for existing and new members.

For more details on investment opportunities and for further information about the club, please contact captainjgbc@gmail.com