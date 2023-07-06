Nicole King – Marbella Musings

By Nicole King • 06 July 2023 • 10:40

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, it’s so very nice to receive feedback from my readers and viewers. In this instance I’d like to particularly thank Mary Crowley for her effusive praise of my column. I really appreciate that she looks forward to reading it, so much so she felt she needed to tell me in person. I also very much enjoyed our conversation on the topic chosen last week by “her other” favourite columnist in the Euro Weekly News: Leapy Lee. I had read it myself that very morning and found it thought provoking, on many levels.

It certainly seems to me that the powers that be have lost the plot or at least want us to lose ours when it comes to all this gender nonsense. It’s not a question of masculinity or femininity but that our very skeletal make up is genetically different, so how can a man’s body be qualified to participate in a physical competition between women?

I fully appreciate that a woman’s essence can be trapped inside a masculine form, this is the case of a distant cousin of mine in Canada, born into a boy’s body but not relating to it in any way. Even with a gender change however, although more acceptable and relatable in her own eyes, her substance is still encased in a man’s frame; that cannot be changed.

It’s an enormous privilege to be able to express our views as a journalist but admirable that some dare write about difficult and contentious topics; it provokes contemplation and conversation; as it did with myself and Mary.

My line up of guests this week are equally as thought provoking: I start off the show with Antonio Rodriguez of Boris International Medical Centre who I met for the first time. This guest came through Helena Olcina’s Spanish networking group “Sinergias Femeninas”. Just a while back I hailed the benefits of getting involved with the local Spanish community and this networking group is a good example of where to start for us women, with men welcome also at events. To finish off the programme I’ve included a snippet of the club’s get together this week with many prominent businesses present, including the Director of the Cope radio station and the owner of Del Rio clinics for example.

Another exemplary female on the Costa del Sol is Linda Greenway of Greenway Holistics. Linda has specialised over the years in hosting events to heal and soothe our mind, body and spirit. She cooks amazing wholesome food to suit any occasion, for meat eaters to vegans and can arrange retreats for just one person or large groups.

To commemorate 4th July I popped over to Yanx to meet Lucca Movaldi, President of the American International Club and for us Brits post Brexit, Chris Goodacre of Upsticks joins me to explain the new requirements for Visas and Residency in Spain.

Bye for now, much love, hugs, health and happiness xox.