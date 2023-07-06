Zlatan Ibrahimovic Faces Criticism from Asllani

By Catherine McGeer • 06 July 2023 • 18:11

Swedish World Cup star Kosovare Asllani challenges Zlatan Ibrahimovic Image: Twitter/ @Ibra_official

IN a recent interview, Swedish World Cup star Kosovare Asllani emphasised the importance of influential male players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic understanding the power they possess. Asllani’s comments come in response to Ibrahimovic’s praise of the Qatar World Cup, which faced criticism due to human rights concerns.

Thank you for an unforgettable visit and a World Cup 2022 Qatar 🇶🇦 final that will remain in the history books forever pic.twitter.com/daGdBz1wGM — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) December 21, 2022

Asllani, who gained significant media attention in her home country ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand, expressed strong disapproval of Ibrahimovic’s positive remarks about Qatar. Qatar has been accused of various human rights violations, a matter that Amnesty International and others have raised concerns about. Asllani found Ibrahimovic’s remarks lacking in intelligence and called attention to the responsibility these players have to bring about positive change in society.

We all have a leader within us, use your voice cause together we are opening doors for each other and together we are capable of moving the world closer towards an equal future. #equality @LaureusSport #ambassador #sportforgood pic.twitter.com/plsvfeX5N4 — Kosovare Asllani (@KosovareAsllani) June 22, 2023

Having played for clubs like Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City, both of which have ownership ties to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, Asllani defended her own choices. She highlighted the stark difference in financial rewards between women’s and men’s football, indicating that comparisons are not feasible.

Asllani clarified that her criticism of Ibrahimovic extends beyond the Qatar World Cup. She believes that male players must recognise the significance of their platform and the opportunity to influence future generations positively. As a revered figure in Swedish football, Ibrahimovic carries a special responsibility as a role model.

Back at it 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/qHXpCGQSHX — Kosovare Asllani (@KosovareAsllani) June 27, 2023

During her childhood, Asllani said she and others closely followed Ibrahimovic’s words, adopting his opinions. She stressed that if he were to dismiss women’s football, young boys would follow suit. Asllani expressed her belief that most male players tend to focus solely on football-related matters and overlook the importance of being knowledgeable about broader issues.

Asllani’s message to Zlatan Ibrahimovic and male players, in general, is to acknowledge the extent of their influence. She urges them to embrace their responsibility and utilise their platform to drive positive change in society. By doing so, they can play a vital role in shaping the perceptions and attitudes of future generations.