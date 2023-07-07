Andalucian Grandmothers Share Hacks For A Cool House

By John Ensor • 07 July 2023 • 16:58

In the days before air-conditioning, people had to use their ingenuity and imagination to keep cool, here are some tried and tested ideas, that have been used over years of experience by Andalucia’s residents.

The intense summer heat can make it difficult to get cool and comfortable in one’s house, but luckily there are some clever little hacks to solve the problem, according to OK Diario, Friday, July 7.

Andalusia is an autonomous community that is used to coping with hot weather, and thankfully, air conditioning is the modern-day answer for a comfortable home. However, for houses without this luxury or perhaps if you just want to save some money, here are some tricks that have been gleaned from people who should know: Andalucian grandmothers.

Age-Old Tricks For A Cool House

Open the windows of the house in the early morning, from 5:00 or 6:00 am onwards, so that all the rooms are cooled down. You can also open the door to let the air in from the garden.

Another trick, often used to take a nap without getting hot, is to use water. Open the door and wash down the entrance so that the water, when combined with a little air, cools the whole room down almost immediately.

Place a fan at the door of the house, so that it removes the warm air and sends in fresh air. It’s no use having it in the living room two feet away from the television.

Before going to sleep, take a hot shower, this way you will feel cooler as your body contrasts with the temperature outside.

Put the fan in the window and leave it on until it is time to open all the windows in the early morning.

A good way to cool the house without using anything more than a fan. Always keep the house well-ventilated and use water now and then, it can help generate a little coolness.

Create a mini-garden of houseplants. Watering them will leave the house cool thanks to the humidity they generate. It is important to have some greenery in our homes, certain plants make for a very refreshing atmosphere.

Andalusian grandmothers are used to the extreme heat that has been intensifying over the years, and keeping the house cool is something they have mastered.