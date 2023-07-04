Unprecedented Historic High Temperatures Predicted In Spain, Specifically In Andalucia

By Chris King • 04 July 2023 • 21:49

Image of a thermometer displaying a high temperature. Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com

Exceptionally high and unprecedented temperatures could be reached in Spain in the next seven days.

Values of up to 48.2°C are being predicted to arrive ‘very soon’. AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, warned that this could happen ‘very soon’.

‘It is still very early, but current predictions point to temperatures that could be exceptionally high. The mere fact that the numerical models forecast so much heat is noteworthy, but there are still many days to go and we will have to see if it is confirmed’, the weather expert wrote on its Twitter account.

As the experts tweeted on July 1: ‘#AEMETHeat, 46.7 C for Monday 10 July. It would be the new city record. But be careful, the ECMWF deterministic model forecasts 48.2C, which would be a new national record, currently at 47.6C in La Rambla (Córdoba)’.

Aún es muy pronto, pero las predicciones actuales apuntan a temperaturas que podrían ser excepcionalmente altas dentro de unos diez días.

El mero hecho de que los modelos numéricos prevean tanto calor es reseñable, pero faltan muchos días aún y habrá que ver si se confirma. https://t.co/MljJPvidUv — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 1, 2023

AEMET also indicated today that the July-September quarter will most likely be hotter than normal. Specifically, the probability of this happening in all of Spain is between 60 and 70 per cent compared to only a 10 per cent probability that the temperatures in the quarter are lower than normal.

Regarding rainfall, it pointed to a 50 per cent chance that it will be wet in the mainland and in the Balearic Islands, compared to a 30 per cent chance that there will be around normal rainfall, along with a 20 per cent chance that this quarter be drier than normal.

Predicción para el trimestre julio-agosto-septiembre en España:

🔴 Alta probabilidad (60-70 %) de temperaturas por encima de lo normal en todo el país.

🟢 Lluvias superiores a lo normal (en torno al 50 % de probabilidades) en amplias zonas de la Península y Baleares. pic.twitter.com/MZtItTG2TX — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 3, 2023

Alerts due to high temperatures are currently in place for five autonomous communities today. Maximums of between 36 and 38ºC were forecast. Heavy rain and storms could also appear though the experts warned.

Córdoba, Jaén, Sevilla, Murcia and the interior south of Valencia were on alert for 38ºC this Tuesday. Albacete and central and northern Valencia were expecting 36ºC.

In complete contrast, Barcelona, ​​Girona and Lleida were placed at risk from rainfall and storms, which could leave around 20 litres/m² in an hour, and might be accompanied by hail.

Wednesday, July 5

Temperatures will remain without major changes in general on Wednesday, although they will drop 3 or 4ºC in the Mediterranean regions. Stormy showers are only expected in the north of Aragon and in Catalonia.

Thursday, July 6

The instability will be felt from the early hours in the northeast of the country on Thursday with stormy showers. These will affect a good part of Navarre, northern Aragon and Catalonia.

Temperatures will drop slightly in the northeast as a result of these storms but will not change much in the north. Values will continue to exceed 35ºC in large areas of the southern half of Spain and will be around 38 to 40ºC in the Guadalquivir Valley.

Friday, July 7

As of Friday, the arrival of southerly winds will carry a mass of warm air which will cause temperatures to rise. This increase will be most notable in the northern third of the mainland.

Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9

The thermal rise will be more noticeable in the eastern third on Saturday while on Sunday, this rise could be generalised across the whole country.

Most of the mainland can expect at least 35ºC with values rising to even 38ºC or 40ºC in the Ebro depression, southern Castilla-La Mancha, the Guadalquivir Valley, and other areas of Andalucia.

Meanwhile, in the northwest, Galicia, Asturias and the northwest of Castilla y León, temperatures will remain ‘a little lower’.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 03-07-2023 hasta 09-07-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/KAe2csBbv5 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 3, 2023