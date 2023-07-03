Intense Rain And Hail Storms Experienced In Parts Of The Valencian Community

Newcastle United Announce Signing Of 'One Of The Best' Players In The World Close
By Chris King • 03 July 2023 • 20:45

Image of hailstones that fell in the Valencian Community.

Image of hailstones that fell in the Valencian Community. Credit: Twitter@AlpuenteA

Some parts of the Valencian Community were affected by rain and sudden hail storms this Tuesday, July 3.

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency , the southern interior of Castellón was the first area to experience the torrent of hail. It later spread to the Serra d’Espadà region at around 4:40 pm.

The storm gradually continued to the southeast, accompanied at times by lightning. Very intense rainfall hit the municipality of Montanejos. Almost 30mm fell in the space of one hour, of which total, around 20mm accumulated in just 10 minutes.

A tweet from the Ayuntamiento of Alpuente was accompanied by an image of enormous lumps of ice being held in a person’s hand – in July.

Translated to English, it read: ‘ 32.2 liters has been registered by the station of @avamet in #Alpuente and here is a sample of #granizo that has fallen…  @AEMET_CValencia @apuntoratge. To monitor the storm and parameters in real time you can consult the link’.

At around 4:25 pm this afternoon, AEMET posted a satellite image showing the vast number of lightning strikes that had occurred across the Community.

It wrote: ‘This image represents the lightning strikes recorded in the last hour, both impacts on the ground (crosses and dashes) and intracloud (dots). The reds are the most recent, from the last 10 minutes. A lot of electrical activity in the south of Castellón and north of Valencia’.

Thunderstorms affected Valencia Airport as they traveled

AEMET reported that the hailstorms had reached Valencia and the metropolitan area by 6 pm. A strong hail storm with horizontal visibility of 1,000 meters and strong winds were subsequently reported by the airport.

A new meteorological risk bulletin was published late this afternoon which established the pre-emergency for orange-level rains and storms in the southern interior of Castellón and the northern coast of Valencia.

The northern interior and the coastal areas of Castellón and Valencia were also issued with a yellow alert.

Due to the inclement weather, Valencia City Council canceled the La Maria concert that was scheduled for tonight in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento. It was planned as a part of the framework of the Polirítmia festival, as well as the programming of the city’s Fair.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

