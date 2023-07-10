More Than 30 Spanish Provinces Issued With Extreme Heat Warnings

By Chris King • 10 July 2023 • 4:30

Image of Meteored weather map for Spain. Credit: Twitter@MeteoredES

More than 30 provinces in 12 autonomous communities of Spain have been issued with extreme heat warnings for Monday, July 10.

According to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the arrival of a new heatwave will bring ‘significantly high’ temperatures to a good part of the mainland and the Balearic Islands. Even at night, values will not drop below 25°C.

Red alerts have been issued in Andalucia for Córdoba and Jaén, where AEMET predicted that maximums of 45°C can occur.

Other provinces have orange alerts

In addition to these red warnings, high temperatures and orange alerts are in place for Cádiz, Granada, Málaga, Sevilla, the Balearic Islands, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Toledo, Badajoz, Cáceres, Madrid and Albacete. A yellow alert for storms has also been issued.

Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Ávila, Burgos, Palencia, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria, Valladolid, Zamora, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Lleida, Murcia, Navarra, La Rioja, Alicante and Valencia will also be affected by the heat wave with a yellow warning in place.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 09-07-2023 hasta 15-07-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/bdmwM75jFQ — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 9, 2023

Monday, July 10

Temperatures will remain in general ascent on Monday, reaching notable highs in the valleys of the Atlantic coast, while minimums will fall in parts of the northern third of the country.

Except for the extreme north and some parts of the Levante, temperatures will exceed 35°C in a large part of the mainland and in the Balearic Islands. Central and interior parts of the southern half can expect at least 40°C, while it could reach 44/45°C in the Guadalquivir Valley.

Torrid nights are also expected in which the temperature will not drop below 25°C, especially in parts of the Guadalquivir Valley, on the coasts of Granada and Almería, and in parts of Mallorca.

Monday will be stable practically throughout the country with little cloudy or clear skies and no rain. Intervals of low morning clouds are expected in areas of the northern half of Galicia, the Cantabrian area, the upper Ebro, the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands, but this should soon clear.

More persistent cloudy intervals are forecast in the Strait and Melilla. Cloudiness will increase in inland areas of the eastern third of the peninsula, in the afternoon, without ruling out dry storms, which could be accompanied by an occasional shower in eastern Iberia.

Some cloudy intervals are forecast in the north of the Canary Islands first thing in the morning but this will quickly disappear.

Probable hazy conditions are forecast in the extreme south and southeast of the country, the Strait, Melilla and the Balearic Islands. This situation is not ruled out in the eastern Canaries.

Monday and Tuesday will be the peak days of this latest heatwave in most of the territory. By Wednesday, the heat should be reduced due to the probability of a refreshment in most areas.

This could occur mainly in the Ebro Valley and other areas in the north of the peninsula, as well as in the Balearic Islands, although less pronounced in the southern third.

AEMET pointed out that temperatures are expected to continue to rise in the southeast, even reaching 42-44°C. It also warned that at this time it is not possible to establish with certainty the end of this heatwave, although it predicted that it could be on Thursday 13.