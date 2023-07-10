By Aaron Hindhaugh • 10 July 2023 • 18:15

Image of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Harold Escalona/Shutterstock.com

An angry Vladimir Putin has continued his ousting of high-power people within Russia following the high-profile Wagner coup as he’s now sacked his top general.

The Russian dictator and leader, Vladimir Putin, has continued his ruthless approach to people who fail in his efforts to take over Ukraine by firing yet another person, this time it was his top general.

These latest attempts to restructure his military hierarchy have come after the Wagner coup almost threatened to disrupt everything that Russia had put into the invasion of Ukraine, despite it only lasting just 24 hours, it showed not everything is right in Russia.

Putin has decided that his now former top general, Valery Gerasimov, must pay the price for this apparent loss of faith in Putin by losing his job and has now been replaced by Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinskiy, according to local Russian media.

Putin fires top general amid ongoing invasion

This move is yet to be confirmed by Putin and the Kremlin, but if true it shows that the dictator is far from happy with the people around him who have failed to follow his instructions of gaining control of Ukraine.

Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces, was shown by the defense ministry listening to a report about Ukrainian missile attacks, his first appearance in public since the failed June 24 mutiny https://t.co/tRz4PGTaF7 pic.twitter.com/L3euW76mCv — Reuters (@Reuters) July 10, 2023

Since Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine – seemingly thinking it would be a swift operation – the dictator has fired some top brass people within the country including Colonel-General Mikhail Teplinskiy – who has worked closely with the mercenary group Wagner in recent times – as well as General Rustam Muradov.

While Putin seemingly has lost full faith and trust in Gerasimov as he will reportedly remain in charge of the Russian armed forces as chief of the general staff, he will have no impact on the war or tactics Russia will be implementing in Ukraine.

Russia scrambling to keep control and order

This is just the latest desperate scramble from Putin to try and regain truth, authority and control in Russia and epically within his armed forces after the attempted coup led by Yevgeny Prigozhin threatened his existence as the dictator of Russia.

Putin is now seeking to lay blame at the fete of another person in high power but this war was his own undoing and everything that has occurred is down to him and he’s the only man who can pull his troops out of Ukraine.