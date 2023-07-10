Political Deadlock in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • 10 July 2023 • 17:13

Vox's Vote Blocks López Miras' Inauguration. Image:Twitter/@LopezMirasF

Vox Blocks Second Vote, Bringing New Elections Closer in Murcia

THE provisional government of the Region of Murcia will continue to lead after the failed second vote in the inauguration for the PP candidate, Fernando López Miras, today July 10. Vox, along with PSOE and Podemos, voted against it, hindering the political blockade and pushing the region closer to new elections.

López Miras garnered 21 votes from PP deputies in the second vote, but with the rest voting against and no abstentions, he fell short of the required support. Visitación Martínez, the president of the Regional Assembly, announced a second round of consultations within the two-month period before the Assembly’s dissolution and the call for new elections.

During his speech before the vote, López Miras emphasised that this was not a mere procedural matter but a debate of programs, ideas, and approaches. He urged the Vox deputies not to impede the growth of the Region of Murcia through their blockade, expressing surprise that Vox would hinder a Popular Party government with 43% support from the public.

López Miras criticised Vox for aligning with the PSOE and Podemos, claiming that their political stance now supports the left-wing policies they purportedly oppose. He extended an open hand and appealed to Vox not to reject the government program offered the previous week, highlighting the need to transform the region with measures such as reducing working hours for civil servants, supporting farmers in the Mar Menor area, and providing assistance to young people aspiring to own homes.

The PSOE voted against López Miras, with their spokesperson, José Vélez, highlighting social issues and criticising the focus on business interests. He argued that there were no grounds to support the agreement while social, economic, and tourist indicators and the health situation in the region deteriorated. According to Vélez, the PP represents social cuts and setbacks, while the PSOE offers an alternative model.

Si Vox es capaz de bloquear un gobierno del @ppopular en la #RegióndeMurcia sumando sus votos a PSOE y Podemos, también puede hacerlo en España. El futuro de todos no puede depender de un reparto de sillones. Entrevista en @abc_es con @EmiliovEscudero. https://t.co/hOlOjoLTQb — Fernando López Miras (@LopezMirasF) July 9, 2023

Vox’s spokesperson, José Ángel Antelo, called for a stable and serious government, accusing López Miras of vetoing their party and forming alliances with the left-wing parties. Antelo surprised with an offer to the PP, proposing an agreement based on a dozen measures related to various areas. He demanded a vice presidency in the future regional Executive and two of the ten councils.

Joaquín Segado, from the Popular Group, responded by affirming the commitment to protect the Mar Menor and criticising Vox’s lack of clarity and specificity in their proposals. Segado highlighted the differences between now and the previous legislature, noting that Vox’s votes aligned with the PSOE to prevent the PP from governing.

María Marín, deputy for Podemos, accused the Assembly of staging a ‘pantomime’ to distance itself from Vox. She warned that if an agreement is reached in the region, the first mission of the government would be to overturn the Mar Menor law, favouring the agribusiness lobby.

Marín prevé que el PP repita «el pacto con la ultraderecha de hace cuatro años» https://t.co/MOkLgtNYco — laverdad_es (@laverdad_es) July 10, 2023

The deadlock in Murcia continues, and the second vote’s failure pushes the region closer to new elections. The coming consultations and negotiations will determine whether a resolution can be reached to avoid further political uncertainty in the region.