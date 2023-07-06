PP and Vox Clash over Power-Sharing in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • 06 July 2023 • 17:16

Fernando López Miras after presenting his project Image: Twitter/ @LopezMirasF

Negotiations between the Popular Party (PP) and Vox in the Murcia region have hit a roadblock as the parties struggle to find common ground. The talks aimed at a government formation agreement were initially met with optimism but quickly soured as Vox insisted on sharing executive power—a demand the PP was unwilling to accept. With the dialogue interrupted, the PP now considers the first vote of the agreement to be lost, leaving the presidential candidate, Fernando López Miras, without the necessary votes to become the President of the Autonomous Community.

López Miras is scheduled to deliver his speech in the Regional Assembly on July 6, seeking the confidence of the autonomous Parliament and presenting his government program. He plans to emphasise dialogue and collaboration, highlighting the importance of an agreement for a successful legislative term. López Miras aims to promote development in areas such as education, water, and the environment through an alliance with Vox. He will propose a package of measures with immediate effects, hoping to persuade the Vox group to support his reforms and drive the region forward.

Si mi investidura sale adelante, mi compromiso es que antes del 31 de julio estén en marcha estas acciones prioritarias para la #RegióndeMurcia. 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZXBkzlgSsO — Fernando López Miras (@LopezMirasF) July 6, 2023

Stalled Negotiations

However, Vox, led by Santiago Abascal, remains firm in its stance and insists on entering the regional government as a condition for supporting López Miras, who falls two votes short of the absolute majority. Negotiations between the PP and Vox have reached a standstill. The PP has expressed its willingness to discuss political measures and programs rather than the distribution of ministries. Nevertheless, Vox’s response has been to focus solely on the allocation of regional ministries, aiming to control one-third of the regional executive.

Vox’s Position

José Ángel Antelo, the regional president of Vox, clarified that their objective is to ensure Vox policies are applied and that they support López Miras becoming the President of the Community with the backing of their 30 MPs. Antelo accused Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the national president of the PP, of obstructing the process due to strategic considerations for the upcoming general elections. Vox has ruled out abstaining from the vote, emphasising the significance of their 18% electoral support and rejecting a scenario where they are ignored.

En VOX queremos conformar un gobierno fuerte que represente a más del 60% de los murcianos en la Región de Murcia pero el PP no está por la labor. pic.twitter.com/IfaYvMBKGk — José Ángel Antelo🇪🇸 (@JA_Antelo) July 6, 2023

Impasse and Future Votes

López Miras will need the absolute majority of the Regional Assembly’s votes to be made President, but it is unlikely to happen as Vox is not expected to provide the required support. A second vote, requiring a simple majority, will take place on Monday. However, Vox has categorically stated that they will vote either “yes” or “no” and will not consider abstention. Vox’s leader, Santiago Abascal, proposed an agreement similar to those formed in other autonomous regions but criticised the PP’s attitude during the campaign and their expectation of governing with Vox support.

About Vox

Vox, a right-wing political party in Spain, has garnered attention for its controversial policies and positions. The party advocates for national unity, strong borders, and strict immigration control, positioning themselves as defenders of Spanish identity and sovereignty. VOX also takes a hardline stance on issues such as gender equality, advocating for the repeal of gender-based violence laws and promoting traditional family values. These positions have sparked controversy and criticism from various quarters, with opponents accusing the party of promoting intolerance and xenophobia. VOX’s rise in popularity has disrupted the traditional Spanish political landscape and has become a significant force in national politics, contributing to heated debates and polarisation within the country.

Negotiations between the PP and Vox in the Murcia region have reached an impasse over the issue of power-sharing. The PP refuses to agree to Vox’s demand for executive power, leading to a breakdown in the dialogue. This situation has left the PP pessimistic about the vote and the chances of López Miras becoming the President of the Autonomous Community. Despite efforts to present a government program focused on dialogue and collaboration, the prospects of a successful agreement seem uncertain.