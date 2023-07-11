Calima returns to Spain

By Lisa Zeffertt • 11 July 2023 • 16:02

Be prepared for the return of the Calima dust storms to Spain Credit: Javygo, Unsplash

SPAIN is on alert due to suspended dust from the Sahara, known as Calima.

Last year, we experienced the extreme effects of Calima when skies darkened to deep orange and red and heavy rainstorms between March 14 – 24, causing the red dust to turn into a brown sludge that streaked down the exteriors of buildings and statues, and costing home and business owners time and money in repainting their properties.

The historic event of 2022, which left tons of mud in the streets and unsightly facades of buildings, is unlikely to repeat this year. However, the effects of the Saharan dust and sand not only turn the sky a dramatic orange colour but can also affect public health, making it difficult to see through the haze and reducing air quality, making it difficult to breathe.

The most common consequences relate to respiratory problems and irritation of the mucous membranes, which may cause coughing, and if exposure is prolonged, could result in bronchospasms, chest pain and asthma. The public is urged to reduce their exposure to dust to avoid health consequences, keep their windows closed, and wear eye protection to prevent dust from entering the eyes.

Last weekend, the first signs of Calima could be seen, but from July 11 onwards, the effects will become more noticeable, especially on the Mediterranean coast where it will leave its mark. After passing through Spain, the suspended dust particles are forecast to drift to Southern Europe, says the Atmospheric Surveillance Service of the European Copernicus satellite system (CAMS).

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) says that dust will dissipate by Wednesday, but the Eastern peninsula and the Balearic Islands will still see its effects.

On the other hand, the Canary Islands will not experience the effects of the suspended Saharan dust, although, there remains a possibility that the haze could appear on the eastern islands by Wednesday. Forecasts predict that the winds may carry a thick plume of dust across the Canary Islands and the Atlantic on July 12 and 13. Afterwards, the predicted course will take it to Corsica, Sardinia and south-east France.