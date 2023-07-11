Calima returns to Spain

By Lisa Zeffertt • 11 July 2023 • 16:02
Be prepared for the return of the Calima dust storms to Spain
Credit: Javygo, Unsplash
SPAIN is on alert due to suspended dust from the Sahara, known as Calima.
Last year, we experienced the extreme effects of Calima when skies darkened to deep orange and red and heavy rainstorms between March 14 – 24, causing the red dust to turn into a brown sludge that streaked down the exteriors of buildings and statues, and costing home and business owners time and money in repainting their properties.
The historic event of 2022, which left tons of mud in the streets and unsightly facades of buildings, is unlikely to repeat this year. However, the effects of the Saharan dust and sand not only turn the sky a dramatic orange colour but can also affect public health, making it difficult to see through the haze and reducing air quality, making it difficult to breathe.
The most common consequences relate to respiratory problems and irritation of the mucous membranes, which may cause coughing, and if exposure is prolonged, could result in bronchospasms, chest pain and asthma. The public is urged to reduce their exposure to dust to avoid health consequences, keep their windows closed, and wear eye protection to prevent dust from entering the eyes.
Last weekend, the first signs of Calima could be seen, but from July 11 onwards, the effects will become more noticeable, especially on the Mediterranean coast where it will leave its mark. After passing through Spain, the suspended dust particles are forecast to drift to Southern Europe, says the Atmospheric Surveillance Service of the European Copernicus satellite system (CAMS).
The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) says that dust will dissipate by Wednesday, but the Eastern peninsula and the Balearic Islands will still see its effects.
On the other hand, the Canary Islands will not experience the effects of the suspended Saharan dust, although, there remains a possibility that the haze could appear on the eastern islands by Wednesday. Forecasts predict that the winds may carry a thick plume of dust across the Canary Islands and the Atlantic on July 12 and 13. Afterwards, the predicted course will take it to Corsica, Sardinia and south-east France.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Lisa is British, born in Hong Kong and has lived in many countries including the UK, Hong Kong,
Cyprus, and Thailand, Spain has been her home for the past 10 years.
After graduating with a BA in English Literature and Art History, she has worked in different
sectors, most recently as a ghostwriter and translator for six years
Writing is one of her passions, as well as working in both Spanish (fluent) and English.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.