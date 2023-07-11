By Aaron Hindhaugh • 11 July 2023 • 16:00

Image of flags flying at Wimbledon. Credit: Rararorro Shutterstock.com

Russian tennis star Mirra Andreeva was left feeling aggrieved after a points deduction led to her controversial Wimbledon exit.

In what was her first-ever venture at Wimbledon, Andreeva was looking to shatter through the glass ceiling and reach the quarter-finals of the grass tournament at such a tender age and certainly should still be in the tournament.

This is because before the controversy all occurred she was a set and break pint up over her opponent Madison Keys, but she appeared to let her immaturity and inexperience get the better of her as she threw away the second set and appeared to crumble under the emotion.

Andreeva was clearly overwhelmed by what was happening on the court as she was so close to going through to the next round with the young tennis prodigy bursting out into tears while taking a break during games.

Andreeva aggrieved by controversial Wimbledon exit

The whole controversy kicked off in the second set tie-break when Andreeva lost the point and decided to fling her racquet toward her seat, which is obviously right next to the umpire and that is simply not allowed, especially on grass courts as they can be several damaged.

Andreeva has admitted that she deserved to be handed a first warning for that incident because of how close it came to the umpire and that she could have potentially damaged the court for the players who are set to play on the surface.

"You don't understand what you're doing" 😡 Do we think this was an innocent slip or a deliberate throw from Mirra Andreeva? 🤔#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/044UfgQN0Q — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 11, 2023

After losing the second set, Andreeva never appear to fully recover emotionally as she kept shouting at herself following the loss of points and games as Keys stepped things up and looked to close out the match, Andreeva gave her a helping hand,

With Keys serving to win the set and match 6-2, Andreeva reached for a shot and slipped after hitting the ball and looked to lose grip on her racquet and it fell to the floor, something the umpire took offence to and docked her a point.

Immatiryt cost Andreeva a spot in the quarter-finals

The Russian athlete questioned the umpire for her call and asked her ‘Do you understand what you’re doing? I didn’t throw the racket. I slid. It’s the wrong decision. I slid and then I fell.’ so it’s quite hard to not feel sorry for Andreeva to go out in those circumstances.

Andreeva was clearly upset as she refused to shake the umpire’s hand after the match as she believed it was her call that cost her a potential spot in the quarter-final of Wimbledon at such a young age, but that immaturity could be the only thing for holding her back in pursuit of a maiden major title.