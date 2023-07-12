Depeche Mode Return to Spain in 2024

By Lisa Zeffertt • 12 July 2023 • 13:52

Image - Filip Andrejevic / Unsplash /

The British band, Depeche Mode, will perform again in Spain on March 12 and 14 at Madrid’s Wizink Centre, on March 21 at the BEC in Bilbao, and in Barcelona on March 16 at Palau Saint Jordi, marking their return to Spain after their performances at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Madrid in 2023.

These concerts in Spain will form part of a new European leg of the ‘Memento Mori’ tour, Live Nation reported on Monday.

After packing concerts in stadiums and arenas in Europe, Mexico, Canada and the United States this summer and autumn, the band announced 29 European dates that will extend the tour until 2024. The announcement of new concert dates give fans another chance to see this legendary band.

Sales for tickets will be available as of July 19, with a pre-sale starting on July 17 at livenation.es. Ticket sales will begin at 10 am.

Depeche Mode is an English electronic rock band that was formed in Basildon in 1980. The band comprised the late Andy Fletcher, Martin Gore and lead singer Dave Gahan. They released their debut album Speak & Spell in 1981 which rose to number 6 in the UK charts and number 19 in the US, they were launched into the British new wave scene and continue to make waves in the music scene today.

Their 15th studio album, Memento Mori, was launched this year with new songs from this innovative band. Depeche Mode has sold billions of records and played in front of more than 30 million fans worldwide. In 2020, they were finally admitted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a recognition of their decades of groundbreaking music and contribution to the electronic genre.

Despite the death of Andy Fletcher at age 60 in 2022, the band decided to continue making music and the album Memento Mori was released.

Depeche Mode is renowned for classic anthems such as “Enjoy the Silence” and “Just Can’t Get Enough” among their many hits.