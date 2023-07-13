Ex-Russian Politician Plans To Beat Elon Musk Close
Trending:

Dele Alli’s Inspirational Interview: Reaction and more

By Catherine McGeer • 13 July 2023 • 17:58

Dele Alli

This inspiring and emotional interview had both Dele Alli and Gary Neville in tears. Image: Twiter/@dele_official

English Football player Dele Alli sat down with Gary Neville on his popular programme The Overlap to discuss his recent trip to rehab. He nervously but candidly discussed the reasons why he felt he needed to spend six weeks in a rehab clinic in the States.  

A vulnerable Dele Alli detailed his extremely traumatising childhood laying out one shocking declaration after another. He explained what his life was like living with his mother who was an alcoholic in a house with no rules or boundaries. He revealed very personal information about experiences he had as a child of six and how he went on to sell drugs at seven years of age.

This inspiring and emotional interview had both Dele Alli and Gary Neville in tears. Dele describes himself as someone who was ‘broken’ and spoke about wanting to numb the emotions and feelings that would inevitably arise after the trauma that he experienced as a child. He spoke about turning to ‘all the wrong things’ and detailed his addiction to sleeping pills.

Dele Alli discussed the family that adopted him when he was twelve. He described them as the most amazing people who ‘saved’ him. He also detailed the special relationship he had with Mauricio Pochettino and his team. He also discussed playing under José Mourinho and whilst Dele Alli was very careful not to place any blame at anyone’s feet but his own it’s fair to say Mourinho didn’t come off very well.

Dele Alli although still injured is hopeful that he can get his football career back on track, he has spoken to Everton manager Sean Dyche who according to Alli has been very supportive through the entire process. Dele said he has ‘the fire in his belly again’ and he is eager to prove to himself and to the world that he can not only get back to his best but be even better than before.

This interview shows yet again how we never know what is going on in someone’s life, why we should never judge anyone, and always lead with kindness. Sports personalities or anyone in the public eye are just people and they have feelings too.

The world of football has already begun to show its support for Dele Alli after this interview was released today July 13.

Gary Neville himself said ‘I’m struggling to find the words to put with this post but please watch my most recent interview with Dele. It’s the most emotional, difficult yet inspirational conversation I’ve ever had in my life.’

Dele Alli concluded the conversation by expressing his hope to help people who find themselves in a similar situation. He explained that his intention was to set the record straight but also to reach out and show everyone that asking for help is a strength and not a weakness.

Hopefully, this raw and inspirational interview will inspire others to do just that. Best wishes Dele Alli we will all be cheering you on and supporting you from the stands.

Watch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LyDL9EUIdy0

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading