Dele Alli’s Inspirational Interview: Reaction and more

By Catherine McGeer • 13 July 2023 • 17:58

This inspiring and emotional interview had both Dele Alli and Gary Neville in tears. Image: Twiter/@dele_official

English Football player Dele Alli sat down with Gary Neville on his popular programme The Overlap to discuss his recent trip to rehab. He nervously but candidly discussed the reasons why he felt he needed to spend six weeks in a rehab clinic in the States.

A vulnerable Dele Alli detailed his extremely traumatising childhood laying out one shocking declaration after another. He explained what his life was like living with his mother who was an alcoholic in a house with no rules or boundaries. He revealed very personal information about experiences he had as a child of six and how he went on to sell drugs at seven years of age.

This inspiring and emotional interview had both Dele Alli and Gary Neville in tears. Dele describes himself as someone who was ‘broken’ and spoke about wanting to numb the emotions and feelings that would inevitably arise after the trauma that he experienced as a child. He spoke about turning to ‘all the wrong things’ and detailed his addiction to sleeping pills.

I’m struggling to find the words to put with this post but please watch my most recent interview with Dele. It’s the most emotional, difficult yet inspirational conversation I’ve ever had in my life. Watch the interview on @wearetheoverlap here https://t.co/60d4IZwQmR pic.twitter.com/0cZowJGW77 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 13, 2023

Dele Alli discussed the family that adopted him when he was twelve. He described them as the most amazing people who ‘saved’ him. He also detailed the special relationship he had with Mauricio Pochettino and his team. He also discussed playing under José Mourinho and whilst Dele Alli was very careful not to place any blame at anyone’s feet but his own it’s fair to say Mourinho didn’t come off very well.

Dele Alli although still injured is hopeful that he can get his football career back on track, he has spoken to Everton manager Sean Dyche who according to Alli has been very supportive through the entire process. Dele said he has ‘the fire in his belly again’ and he is eager to prove to himself and to the world that he can not only get back to his best but be even better than before.

This interview shows yet again how we never know what is going on in someone’s life, why we should never judge anyone, and always lead with kindness. Sports personalities or anyone in the public eye are just people and they have feelings too.

The world of football has already begun to show its support for Dele Alli after this interview was released today July 13.

Brave and inspirational @dele_official. Discussing mental health is not a sign of weakness. Let’s keep the conversation going. We’re all with you and we wish you the very best. W https://t.co/25iffmKhSb — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 13, 2023

An emotional watch, well done @dele_official I’m sure this wasn’t an easy conversation to have. Your courage to share your story could help so many people who see this video. Proud of you brother 🤍 https://t.co/yWxKqYojyd — Kyle Walker-Peters (@KWPeters) July 13, 2023

Some people judge when they really have no idea what is going on in someone’s head. Once it’s out in the open Dele, that is the day you start healing ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/oz7ICWY5uV — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) July 13, 2023

It’s incredibly brave of Dele to tell his story with such honesty in this important interview with @gnev2. Hearing Dele speak with such openness will make a difference, and his desire to use his own experiences to act as an inspiration to others – inside and outside of football… https://t.co/aNE1Lmj4GP — Professional Footballers’ Association (@PFA) July 13, 2023

Gary Neville himself said ‘I’m struggling to find the words to put with this post but please watch my most recent interview with Dele. It’s the most emotional, difficult yet inspirational conversation I’ve ever had in my life.’

Dele Alli concluded the conversation by expressing his hope to help people who find themselves in a similar situation. He explained that his intention was to set the record straight but also to reach out and show everyone that asking for help is a strength and not a weakness.

Hopefully, this raw and inspirational interview will inspire others to do just that. Best wishes Dele Alli we will all be cheering you on and supporting you from the stands.

Watch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LyDL9EUIdy0