Letters – 13th July

Hi,

Enjoy your column and certainly agree with most of it. With the recent controversy re diversity in the RAF do you reckon the head of the RAF has a revised version of Churchill’s famous speech on show prominently in their office…

“Never in the field of human conflict has so much been owed by so many to so few white trash”

As you usually say, you couldn’t make it up😥

Bob Stein

Orihuela Costa

Sir/madam

David Worboy’s article states …UK has ” rampant inflation( the worst in Europe)”

These are the June 14th 2023 rates

Hungary…25.6%

Latvia…17.2%

Czechia..16.5%

Estonia..15.6%

Serbia ..15.5%

Poland15.2%

Slovenia…13.8%

etc etc etc

UK ….8.7%

Perhaps he would be so kind as to apologise for misinforming us readers…..

Cheers

Tony North

Your Headline: Tourism Up was an interesting read. However it did not mention how much business the Orihuela Costa would lose by not having any Chiringuitos or toilets on the beaches this Summer.

This criminal behaviour by the relevant authority should be cause enough for them all to be sacked.

Regards

Patrick

Dear Editor

The Committee and members of SAMM, Sailing Association Mar Menor, would like to express their thanks for the support you have given by publishing the various articles and photographs we have sent you on our activities.

We are sure they help attract new members who sail or want to sail as a hobby.

Best regards

Terry Chapman

Dear Leapy Lee,

Being non resisent but spending regular time in Andalusia for over 35 years,

I read your column (for the first time) and fully agree on your comments;

in the subtitle : “others think it” , where you probably mean : millions.

To keep it short, a few of your words are not understood by many :

respect, host, culture; on the other hand, however (worldwide) politicians well know greed and hypocricy.

I never ever had racist thoughts, and believe and hope I never will as I like to explore and experience cultures, but,

seen the recent “troubles” in France and also Brussel where many of them were not even teenagers, with

over 3000 cars on fire, shops robbed ( the Nike’s first) and set on fire, some can no longer share my sympathy.

Should I drop a sigaret on the street, a fine of at least € 100.- would be sent. (lucky me, I am not a smoker,

nor a user of cola or seven up in can.

One thing I do not agree is your statement : our “so-called leaders have to wake up….” .

They are awake but impotent and never take responsibility.

When you say, keep the faith, than I confirm, at the age of 72, I meanwhile lost almost all faith in the average politician, whether

in Belgian or European parliament.

With kind regards,

Dirk

Great article again

The column next to yours Brexit blues states to rejoin we would have to prove free speech and democracy so that puts an end to that then thank god

Keep going

Steve branford

Hi

Your write up this week is fantastic.

Keep it up.

Regards

Roishin Keating

Natural remedy

I stopped most of my Parkinson’s disease medications due to severe side effects and I started on herbal treatments. The treatment has made a very huge difference for me. My symptoms including body weakness and Swallowing difficulties disappeared after few months on the treatment. I am getting active again since starting this treatment.

David Wisner

Passenger habits

She needs to experience international flights . I have never had a trip to the Philippines without every Filipino passenger clapping the instant the wheels touch down in their home country , its been that way for 40 years to my knowledge , probably longer .

David Alan