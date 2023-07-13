Nora Johnson – Prescription For Disaster

Newcastle United Announce Signing Of Title-Winning Star Close
By Nora Johnson • 13 July 2023 • 10:35

Prescription for Disaster: The NHS on Life Support at 75

The NHS and its model of taxpayer-funded provision is crumbling before our very eyes. Investing extra billions of pounds won’t transform the system because of its intrinsic inefficiencies and epic wastefulness. Politicians must stop treating it as a sacred cow and undertake a radical shake-up of the way it’s structured and financed.

The problem is that the British public has been hoodwinked by politicians for decades into believing that (a) “the NHS is the envy of the world” – it isn’t; (b) it’s “free” – it isn’t; (c) its problems can be cured by reorganisations – they only create more chaos; (d) it just needs more money – it’d just continue getting lost in the black hole.

The UK fails to learn from overseas health systems with far superior patient outcomes, all achievable without changing the basic tenets of the NHS. But politicians won’t entertain a no-taboos review for a new era because only WE know best!

The NHS is like a giant tanker: you tell the captain something’s wrong with the ship and by the time the entire crew get behind it and change course it’s too late…

 

“Time and tide wait for none”- as Chaucer more or less said.

