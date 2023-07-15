Arsenal Not Finished Spending Yet With Signing Of Brazilian Star Said To Be Close

By Chris King • 15 July 2023 • 19:11
Image of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.
Credit: Little Savage/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0
Gremio midfielder Bitello is the latest name to be linked to Mikel Arteta’s revolution at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal’s sporting director Edu is believed to have used his influence with contacts in his homeland to set up talks between the Brazilian club and representatives of the Gunners, according to 90min.com.
Bitello played the full 90 minutes of his side’s match with Bahia last Wednesday, July 12, with the Arsenal reps in attendance.
Gabriel Martinelli became a Premier League player under similar circumstances in 2019 after Edu snared him from Ituano. Nobody could doubt the sporting director’s eye for spotting talent after pulling off that coup.
According to sources, 90min insists that scouts informed them that 23-year-old Bitello – although unknown right now outside of Brazil – also has the potential to emulate Martinelli and make a huge impact in English football.
If Gremio agree to let their player move to London, it is thought he could be signed for as little as £8.5m. They will probably insist on earning a profit if Bitello was to be subsequently sold by the Gunners at any point added the news outlet. A deal could be struck next week they suggested.
Brazilian scouts told 90min that Bitello’s style of play is not dissimilar to his compatriot Willian, whose short spell at the Emirates after joining from Chelsea was not the most memorable. He is a versatile attacking midfielder who can also play up front they explained.
With the new Premier League season due to start in August, Arsenal have already made huge moves in the summer transfer market. Their challenge for the title looks to be a very serious one considering the players the club has secured.
Germany’s Kai Havertz had already played his first competitive match for Arteta, in the 1-1 friendly with FC Nurnberg in midweek.
Earlier today, England and West Ham star Declan Rice was finally announced as a Gunner, with Ajax’s Dutch international defender Jurrien Timber arriving yesterday, Friday 14.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
