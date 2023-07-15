Cultural Fusion: Frigiliana’s 3 Culturas Festival Returns With Star-Studded Line-Up

By Betty Henderson • 15 July 2023 • 9:04

Organisers revealed this year’s lineup. Photo credit: Festival Frigiliana 3 Culturas

PREPARE for a unique showcase of culture and music as Frigiliana’s 3 Culturas Festival returns for another year this August.

This year’s 3 Culturas Festival is set to take place for four days and nights from Thursday, August 24. In a long-anticipated announcement on Wednesday, July 12, organisers shared more details about this year’s event, including the musical line-up.

With an impressive line-up of globally-renowned performers, including Arcángel, Eskorzo, Collado Project, and Tarwa N-Tiniri, this festival promises to be a vibrant celebration of Arab, Christian, and Sephardic cultures.

The event, which takes place in the picturesque Axarquia town of Frigiliana, will feature three different stages where visitors can enjoy a diverse range of musical acts, including Cantes del Almijara, Sephardica, Escarramán Ensemble, and Capilla de música Maestro Iribarren.

Afterwards, DJ Beatz with Dani Vikario and international DJ Zingabeat will keep the party going all night long, with some exciting surprises in store.

But the festival is more than just music. It’s a unique blend of culture, gastronomy, and theatre, with a jam-packed programme of activities. From the lively market stalls to the vibrant street performances, Frigiliana’s 3 Culturas Festival is a feast for all the senses.

Throughout the day, the winding streets of Frigiliana come alive with music, theatre, and dance, while the festival’s central market is the heart of the action. Visitors can browse over 150 stalls, watch street performers, and enjoy the mountain town’s unique ambiance.

As the sun sets, Casa del Apero transforms into an intimate concert venue, while the PlazaFuegos de las 3 Culturas becomes the stage for the event’s biggest acts.

One of the event’s highlights is its tapas trail, where visitors can sample a range of delicious tapas and drinks for just €2. Festival-goers who complete the route will also receive a commemorative t-shirt.

The Frigiliana 3 Culturas Festival is an unforgettable experience that brings together people of all backgrounds. It’s a celebration of diversity, creativity, and community that showcases the best of Andalucian culture and the unique global influences upon it.

More information about the festival is available online here.