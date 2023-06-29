Hidden Gem: Frigiliana Handpicked By National Geographic’s Travel Section

By Betty Henderson • 29 June 2023 • 18:22

Frigiliana's feature in the National Geographic is good news for the hospitality industry. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Frigiliana

FRIGILIANA is no stranger to the global travel spotlight, but the town has once more made the coveted ‘Travel’ section of the international magazine, the National Geographic.

In a recent feature for the travel magazine, published on Friday, June 23, the town was described as Malaga’s “best kept secret”.

Architecture

With a Moorish-inspired historic centre which repeatedly captivates the hearts of many travellers, it’s no wonder that Frigiliana continues to attract praise from prestigious publications like the National Geographic.

The magazine highlights the town’s San Antonio church, with a bell tower that was previously a minaret in another nod to its historic Moorish civilisation.

The magazine’s editors were also delighted by the town’s maze-like layout, saying it beckons visitors to wander through streets adorned with whitewashed walls and flower-filled pots.

They invite tourists to walk streets that reveal hidden staircases, passageways, and courtyards.

Cuisine

National Geographic’s fascination with Frigiliana extends beyond its historical sites, with the magazine also identifying its cuisine as unique, including dishes like ‘el choto’. The magazine’s travel editor was also a fan of Frigiliana’s desserts flavored with locally-made honey, suggesting that guests buy some honey to take a taste of the town home.

By the way of souvenirs, the magazine also highlighted local artisan products, saying that visitors can also find unique souvenirs thansk to the work of local artisans including products made from esparto grass and clay.

Landscape

The author from the National Geographic was also enamored with Frigiliana’s mountainside location and picturesque scenery, highlighting its position on the ‘Ruta de Pueblos Blancos’

A previous article by the NatGeo also highlighted the Torreón and the Ecce Homo Hermitage for their natural beauty and wildlife. It encouraged visitors to check out the Santa Fiora Botanical Garden, a haven of plants.

The National Geographic also paid tribute to the historic 17th-century Fuente Vieja fountain, situated at the end of Calle Chorrielo, which adds a touch of timeless beauty to Frigiliana’s landscape.

Culture

In addition to its beautiful streets, Frigiliana also boasts a vibrant local culture with regular festivals and traditional celebrations including the Festival de La 3 Culturas, a three day festival that is set to return this year in August.

The town has already been recognised by the National Geographic magazine several times this year, including earning a well-deserved place among its list of Spain’s 100 most picturesque villages, back in January.

Frigiliana’s inclusion on the list spells good news for the town’s economy in the run-up to the summer period, with bookings to the town likely to increase as a result of the publicity in the National Geographic.