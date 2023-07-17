Flames at Barbecue World

By Emily Herbertson • 17 July 2023 • 12:06

Barbecue World, Sebastian and Richard

On Friday, July 14th, the aroma of sizzling premium steak cuts and the joyful hum of socialising filled the air as the newest sensation in outdoor barbecue experiences opened its doors. Barbecue World owners, Richard and Sebastian, ensured their inauguration event at their newly opened store in Estepona was a feast of flames and flavour that far surpassed any typical barbecue experience.

Richard and Sebastian’s journey started with the high-quality Napoleon Prestige barbecue 825, a stainless steel paragon of grilling mastery. From there, they expanded their vision into a full-fledged realm of outdoor kitchens, not just offering a product, but a lifestyle service. Their unique approach includes rendering services, and home installation enabling clients to visualise their outdoor culinary dreams and make them a reality. However, their creative vision didn’t stop there.

During the event, they introduced their latest brand, the Ofyr, a revolutionary barbecue wood stove. The Ofyr is no ordinary grill. It’s a multi-functional, all-year-round product, offering not only an excellent cooking experience but also a unique outdoor centrepiece. The stylish design, coupled with a unique heat distribution, makes it a versatile choice for every barbecue lover.

At Barbecue World, variety isn’t just about the grills, but extends to the food as well. The company has made its mark by specialising in a diverse range of barbecue ovens that cater to every meat lover’s preference, further enhancing the gastronomic journey.

A standout offering at Barbecue World is its extensive spice collection, including a crowd-favourite Mango Habanero blend. This harmonious blend of spice and fruitiness brought a zesty kick to the mouthwatering steaks grilled at the event, elevating the barbecue experience to new heights.

With options like Apple, Quebracho, Olive, and Orange, these aromatic wood chips infuse an extra layer of flavour into the meat as it cooks, offering an extraordinary explosion of tastes. The Mango Habanero spice blend, combined with these aromatic wood chips, creates a flavour symphony that is truly one-of-a-kind.

But what is a barbecue without the perfect accompaniments? Barbecue World partnered with QG to offer their exquisite Belgian beer, adding a refreshing balance to the rich, smoky flavours of the barbecue. The Crestellina premium goat cheese was also a perfect companion to the beautifully seasoned steak meat cuts, adding a creamy texture and robust flavour that left attendees savouring every bite of their Semicurado offering.

The culinary magic at the event was brought to life by two specialist chefs who masterfully demonstrated the versatility of Barbecue World’s premium Ofyr outdoor oven. With exceptional skill, the innovative Looft Lighter (which can start a roaring fire in under ten minutes), and high-quality ingredients, the special guest chefs created an unforgettable gastronomic spectacle that highlighted the essence of Barbecue World.

Sebastian, and Richard with their comprehensive approach to Barbecue, have created a unique destination that offers not only a variety of products but also an engaging experience. They have truly raised the bar in the world of outdoor grilling, ensuring that Barbecue World will become a name synonymous with quality, innovation, and diversity. We’re told to watch this space as Sebastian mentioned his desire to start up a series of cooking lessons to help customers really make the most of their barbecue equipment.

This grand inauguration is a testament to their commitment to offering an elevated barbecue experience. Whether you are a novice griller or a seasoned pitmaster, Barbecue World promises an immersive journey that will ignite your passion for barbecue and elevate your outdoor cooking to a gourmet level.

With its unique blend of premium products, exceptional services, and culinary innovation, Barbecue World is poised to redefine the barbecue experience. It’s not just about grilling; it’s about crafting memories, one flame-kissed steak at a time.