Meals On Wheels: Foodtrucks Xperience Takes Torrox Costa By Storm

By Betty Henderson • 17 July 2023 • 18:56

Councillors tucked into some delicious Mexican dishes. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Torrox

THE enticing aroma of food from around the world returned to Torrox Costa over the weekend as the Foodtrucks Xperience arrived on the town’s Avenida El Faro.

From Cuban music to the best of Argentinian and Mexican cuisine, the food truck event offered guests a journey around the world through flavours and sounds.

The event, which ran from Thursday, July 13 until Sunday July 16, featured ten stations, each offering a variety of globally-inspired ‘meals on wheels’ from their foodtruck stands. The stands catered to different dietary requirements including by offering gluten-free options.

The food festival also featured a craft fair and children’s area, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Torrox’s Mayor Óscar Medina and Fabián D’angelo, the manager of organisers Baobab Eventos held an opening ceremony on Thursday, where they shared their high hopes for the weekend of culinary creations and cultural activities.

Medina highlighted the economic benefits of the Foodtrucks Xperience, saying that it not only offered visitors a culinary adventure but also boosted the local economy and businesses.

Councillors also shared how they planned to maximise visits to the food festival saying that the town’s tourist train would be making extra stops and buses were also available for free for local residents with a bus card.

In addition to the delicious food, the event also featured live music performances each night, with a total of eight different groups taking to the stage to entertain guests at the festival.

Friday’s lineup included Alberto Fer and Habana Vieja from Cuba, while Saturday’s performances featured Óscar Root and Los Eternos. On Sunday, Joaquín Viera and Buddy Holly closed the food festival with a bang.

The Foodtrucks Xperience has been going since 2016, and has now become an essential part of Torrox Costa’s summer calendar. The food festival attracts tourists and locals alike with its diverse offerings and lively atmosphere.

With its tantalising flavours multicultural atmosphere, the Foodtrucks Xperience was an unforgettable experience that showcased the best of international cuisine and music available in Torrox.

No doubt, the event will continue to be popular and will return to the delight of foodies in Torrox and beyond!