Putin’s ‘Moscow proxy’ Head Of Transnistria Found Violently Murdered In His Home

By Chris King • 17 July 2023 • 19:02
Image of Transnistria politician Oleg Khorzhan.
Credit: Wikipedia - By Novikov Sergej - Original upload to Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Transnistria announced the death this Monday, July 17, of Oleg Khorzhan, the leader of the Union of Opposition Forces of the unrecognised republic.
‘The corpse of Khorzhan Oleg Olegovich was found with signs of violent death’, the department posted on its official Telegram channel.
According to tass.ru, the 47-year-old had suffered ‘multiple stab wounds’, with unverified reports of possible gunshot wounds as well.
His wife found Khorzhan’s body in their private house in the village of Sukleya it clarified. His body was allegedly lying next to an open safe. An investigative team was deployed to the scene of the incident, and a criminal case has been initiated.
‘Oleg Khorzhan has died… killed at home. We demand an investigation be immediately begun’, the Russian Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov posted on the Pridnestrovskiy Lesnik Telegram channel.
‘Khorzhan’s wife found his corpse near a safe that was left open in one of the rooms of his house. The safe was empty. Did they open the safe to make it look like the murder was committed for the sake of robbery? That would be absurd’, he suggested.
In 2018, Khorzhan was sentenced to four years in prison for organising unauthorised rallies and allegedly publicly insulting government officials during a political rally.
On June 2, 2018, he was arrested after being stripped of his parliamentary immunity. Prior to his detention, several other party members had been arrested, along with his wife, son, and Alexander Samoniy, the deputy of Tiraspol City Council. During his imprisonment, his supporters and the UCP–CPSU considered him to be a political prisoner.
The pro-Russian politician was released on December 6, 2022, after serving his full prison sentence. He returned to his position as the head of the Communist party, backed fully by Moscow. He is what has become known as a ‘Moscow proxy’
Before entering politics and serving as the chairman of the Pridnestrovie Communist Party and as a member of Transnistria’s Supreme Council, Khorzan worked in a military hospital and was a Moldovan Transnistrian lawyer.
Transnistria, officially called officially the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR) is a small breakaway ‘state’ with a majority Russian-speaking population.
A ‘peacekeeping’ force of 1,500 Russian soldiers is permanently stationed on its soil. It is recognised internationally as being a part of Moldova.
Located on the narrow strip of land that lies between the Moldovan–Ukrainian border and the Dniester River, Transnistria also occupies some of the land on the opposite bank as well. Tiraspol is its capital city.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
