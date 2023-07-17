Swedish Golfer Linn Grant Wins LPGA Tour’s Dana Open In Ohio

By Chris King • 17 July 2023 • 0:05

Image of Swedish golfer Linn Grant. Credit: Twitter@LPGA

Swedish golfer Linn Grant capped an incredible year in the sport by winning the Dana Open competition in Sylvania, Ohio this Sunday, July 16.

Her major breakthrough occurred last year when she won the Scandinavian Mixed in Halmstad, in the process becoming the first woman to win a competition included in the men’s European Tour.

However, a win on the LPGA tour, on the biggest stage in women’s golf, a tour that is televised in the USA, and where the very best players participate, is quite an achievement.

After Saturday’s sensational round of 62, the 24-year-old from Helsingborg had a reassuring lead before Sunday’s final round – and she never let it go.

She won the tournament by three strokes

Grant eventually won by a three-stroke margin over runner-up Allisen Corpuz, with a final score of 21 under par. ‘I have fantasised about this day so many times, but now that it has happened, I am at a loss for words’, she told the media after the tournament.

For her victory, Grant received a prize cheque worth the equivalent of SEK 2.7 million. As a result of her win, the golfer now climbs significantly on the LPGA’s season ranking Race to CME Globe, from 44th place to 19th.

Speaking on CBS, Morgan Pressel, the golf expert and former major winner said: ‘ I am so impressed by Linn. She plays flawless golf’. He added: ‘The sky is the limit’, pointing out that she is now the 14th Swede to win on the LPGA tour.

Next up is the Evian Championship on July 27

Next up for Linn Grant is the Evian Championship major at the Evian Resort Golf Club on the French side of Lake Geneva, which will be played from July 27–30.

‘I’m obviously in great shape and it’s a course that I like and which I’ve also won on before on the European Tour, so I’m looking forward to getting back there’, she said, as reported by aftonbladet.se.