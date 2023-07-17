Swedish Golfer Linn Grant Wins LPGA Tour’s Dana Open In Ohio

By Chris King • 17 July 2023 • 0:05
Image of Swedish golfer Linn Grant.
Credit: Twitter@LPGA
Swedish golfer Linn Grant capped an incredible year in the sport by winning the Dana Open competition in Sylvania, Ohio this Sunday, July 16.
Welcome to the LPGA winner's circle, Linn Grant 🤝 pic.twitter.com/srWlhpJ1ch
— LPGA (@LPGA) July 16, 2023
Welcome to the LPGA winner's circle, Linn Grant 🤝 pic.twitter.com/srWlhpJ1ch
— LPGA (@LPGA) July 16, 2023
Her major breakthrough occurred last year when she won the Scandinavian Mixed in Halmstad, in the process becoming the first woman to win a competition included in the men’s European Tour.
However, a win on the LPGA tour, on the biggest stage in women’s golf, a tour that is televised in the USA, and where the very best players participate, is quite an achievement.
After Saturday’s sensational round of 62, the 24-year-old from Helsingborg had a reassuring lead before Sunday’s final round – and she never let it go.
Hear from the champion herself! 🔊
Linn Grant won @danaopenlpga with her @Titleist Pro V1 ⛳️ #LPGAWinnersSelfie pic.twitter.com/54fGA0U7iM
— LPGA (@LPGA) July 16, 2023
Hear from the champion herself! 🔊
Linn Grant won @danaopenlpga with her @Titleist Pro V1 ⛳️ #LPGAWinnersSelfie pic.twitter.com/54fGA0U7iM
Grant eventually won by a three-stroke margin over runner-up Allisen Corpuz, with a final score of 21 under par. ‘I have fantasised about this day so many times, but now that it has happened, I am at a loss for words’, she told the media after the tournament.
For her victory, Grant received a prize cheque worth the equivalent of SEK 2.7 million. As a result of her win, the golfer now climbs significantly on the LPGA’s season ranking Race to CME Globe, from 44th place to 19th.
Speaking on CBS, Morgan Pressel, the golf expert and former major winner said: ‘ I am so impressed by Linn. She plays flawless golf’. He added: ‘The sky is the limit’, pointing out that she is now the 14th Swede to win on the LPGA tour.
Next up for Linn Grant is the Evian Championship major at the Evian Resort Golf Club on the French side of Lake Geneva, which will be played from July 27–30.
‘I’m obviously in great shape and it’s a course that I like and which I’ve also won on before on the European Tour, so I’m looking forward to getting back there’, she said, as reported by aftonbladet.se.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.