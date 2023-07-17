Torremolinos Tops Trends: Latest AEHCOS Report Hopeful For Last-Minute Bookings

By Betty Henderson • 17 July 2023 • 18:31

The AEHCOS committee represents the Costa del Sol’s hospitality industry. Photo credit: AEHCOS

HOSPITALITY industry figures have been delighted with the latest hotel occupancy forecast by the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs on the Costa del Sol (AEHCOS).

AEHCOS released their latest report on Friday, July 14, predicting an overall hotel occupancy rate of 84.11 per cent for the month of July.

While this is slightly higher than the initial predictions, it remains 2.2 percentage points lower than last year’s rate of 86.29 per cent for the same month.

According to José Luque, the President of AEHCOS, the demand from national tourists has not quite reached the desired levels, despite a slight increase in reservations in the last ten days.

However, international tourists currently account for up to 60 per cent of total reservations, while national tourists represent 40 per cent.

The top five tourist destinations with the highest occupancy rates for July are Torremolinos with an impressive 93.94 per cent forecast, followed by Benalmadena (90.99 per cent), Mijas (86.45 per cent), Malaga city (86.32 per cent), and Fuengirola (84.94 per cent).

AEHCOS also notes a slight improvement in hotel occupancy rates for August, with an estimated 83.57 per cent compared to last year’s rate of 88.08 per cent.

However, this is still 4.5 percentage points lower than the previous year. The association hopes that last-minute bookings will help bridge the gap and reach the levels of 2022.

The current estimation of the demand for August is still some way from last year’s figures, so AEHCOS is closely monitoring the situation.

Torremolinos is also the top choice for tourists to stay in August so far, with an estimated occupancy rate of 93.13 per cent.

The rise in interest rates, inflation, and rumours of a possible recession in the last quarter of 2023 and early 2024 from the United States are expected to be the cause of the lower figures, affecting the national market.

About AEHCOS

AEHCOS is an association of hotel entrepreneurs on the Costa del Sol, representing and promoting the interests of more than 105 collaborating companies and 72 hotels with more than 27,000 employees.

AEHCOS releases monthly updates about hotel occupancy rates in each town on the Costa del Sol as well as reports of other important indicators for the industry.