Body Of Newly Elected Spanish Mayor Found

By John Ensor • 19 July 2023 • 16:21

Council Offices, Soto del Barco, Asturias. Credit Soto del Barco Ayuntamiento/Facebook.com

FOLLOWING a search for a local mayor who was reported missing yesterday, it was today confirmed that a body has been found.

On Wednesday, July 19, it was confirmed that a body, found in an area that was being searched, was that of Jaime Pérez Lorente, the mayor of Soto del Barco, Asturias, and also head of the Policia Local, writes El Español.

Since yesterday, the Guardia Civil has been leading the search for Mr Pérez, known to locals as ‘Jimi.’ Officers confirmed that his car was located yesterday in the vicinity of the Cabo Vidio lighthouse, some twenty kilometres from Soto del Barco.

The search operation, which has the support of a helicopter was halted yesterday at nightfall and was resumed this morning at 8.00 am.

The Guardia Civil with the support of 112 emergency services confirmed that a body was discovered this morning.

Reportedly, the body was found in an area known as La Cuevona, in the municipality of Cudillero. Authorities have just confirmed the identity of the body to be that of the missing mayor, Jaime Pérez Lorente

The mayor left his house yesterday morning in the direction of the City Hall. He accompanied his wife to work, but never made it to his destination. Despite efforts by family and colleagues to contact him, there was no reply. Eventually the phone signal was lost.

According to reports, when the body was found, the first to arrive were officers of the Soto del Barco Local Police, of which ‘Jimi’ had been a part for more than thirty years. He was in fact the presiding officer.

Jaime Pérez Lorente was sworn in as mayor of Soto del Barco just over a month ago on June 17. Described as a very loved man in Soto del Barco, which is why he decided to run for mayor for an independent party called CISB in the last elections.

The Local council posted a statement on social media: ‘The Town Council of Soto del Barco wishes to express its deepest sorrow for the death of our mayor, Mr. Jaime Francisco Pérez Lorente (Jimi).

‘We are collaborating with the authorities who are investigating the incident in order to contribute to the clarification of the case and to comply with the usual process for this type of event.

‘We are at his family’s side at this difficult time and we ask that the grief of all those close to him for this death be respected.

‘We would like to thank you for your interest and concern for what has happened, as well as the expressions of affection and respect we have received.’