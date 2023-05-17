Police search for missing teenage girls in North Yorks

By John Ensor • 17 May 2023 • 16:07

police appeal for information. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Police are desperately searching for two teenage girls who were reported missing yesterday.

North Yorkshire Police posted an online appeal Wednesday, May 17, for two teenage girls both reported missing from their homes in the York area yesterday.

Police have identified the missing pair as 14-year-old Keira, and 15- year-old Katie, who left York on Tuesday, May 16. As yet police have chosen not to release their surnames.

It is believed they took a train from York to Hull at around 4:00 pm and were last spotted leaving an address in Hull later that evening at approximately 8:30 pm yesterday, seemingly on their way to Pearson Park.

The online post said: ‘Both girls are believed to be in Hull or York and may be travelling with two males.’

The police also gave a description of the girls: ‘Katie is described as white, 5’4, slim build with shoulder length blonde hair, tanned complexion and a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a grey jumper with a drawstring JD Sports bag and bangles on her wrist.

‘Keira is described as white, 5’3, slim build, very long blonde hair, with pale skin and blue eyes. She is thought to be wearing a cropped grey Timmy Hilfiger tee shirt, light blue ripped jeans and white Tommy Hilfiger trainers.’

Concerns are growing for their well-being as family and friends have so far been unable to contact them.