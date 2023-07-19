Step By Step: Velez-Malaga Coastal Path Paves the Way for Safer Beach Access

By Betty Henderson • 19 July 2023 • 18:45

The Mayor chatted with construction teams working on the project. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Vélez-Málaga

THE Mayor of Velez-Malaga, Jesús Lupiáñez, headed to the site of a new project that is set to give the town’s coastline a brand-new look.

A construction project is underway to link the eastern side of the town with a 332-metre stretch of the ‘Senda Litoral’ coastal path. The project, which is estimated to cost €137,527.52, will provide a safer environment for the many pedestrians who use the route along the coast daily.

The Mayor, joined other representatives from along the coast including the Deputy Mayor of Mezquitilla and Lagos, David Vilches and local councillor Jesús María Claros, to inspect progress of the works on Tuesday, July 18. The project is due to be completed by the end of August.

The construction project will install a coastal path which varies in width between two and six metres at different points along Velez-Malaga’s coastline.

The construction of this stretch of the Senda Litoral coastal path has been one of the new regional government’s election promises and key commitments.

Vilches shared his satisfaction with the progress of the works, saying that upon completion, it will improve the safety of pedestrians who use the coastal route daily: “It is a much-needed project because it will improve safety in this busy area, providing peace of mind for everyone who uses this wonderful environment to exercise, walk, and play sports”.

The Senda Litoral coastal path expansion project will also affect the area between Benajarafe and Chilches, with three more stretches of work underway, with an investment of €1.2 million.

Once completed, the project aims to link the 22 kilometres of coastline in the municipality, creating another tourist attraction and leisure space for local residents.

Lupiáñez reiterated his commitment to the coastal path project, saying that his team at the council, and regional government in Malaga aim to connect all the remaining stretches as soon as possible.

