Readers Letters – 20th July

By Euro Weekly News Media • 20 July 2023 • 10:10

Readers Letters

In response

I refer to Tony North’s letter. My apologies; it was an editing slip on my part.

I missed out the word WESTERN (Europe).

None of the countries listed by Tony North is in Western Europe (apart from the UK).

I agree it is misleading, so thanks for bringing this to my attention. My apologies to you and all the other readers for this. However, you may have noticed that my name was mis-spelt it is Worboys, not Worboy.

David Worboys

In favour

Morning Leapy,

I have just read your latest piece and particularly like the bit about the idea of having separate areas in London for blacks and whites.

I personally think that is a great idea and would be all in favour of it being put into place, as it could be the way to solving a lot of problems.

I seem to remember that many years ago this did actually happen in a country somewhere, and as far as I know it worked perfectly well. Not sure if it still is in operation or not.

I think in that country it was the whites that put it in place, but I get from the sound of it its the blacks who are wanting to put it in place in London.

Anyway look forward to reading more next week.

Jacob

Passenger Habits

I used to fly from Frankfurt to Malaga in the 70s.

Often there was a round of applause on touchdown.

I assumed that, rather than relief at survival, it was

celebration of deliverance into the sunshine.

DAVID WORBOYS

Traffic cops

You lose points from your driving licence in Spain as a penalty, you only gain them for experience and training (if you commit certain offences you can take a specific driving course and win some lost points back). A new driver starts with 8 points, which, if they don’t commit any offences, goes up to 12 as you pass the 3 year mark. Then, if you continue without any infractions for 3 more years, you gain another 2 points = 15, which is the most you can hold.

Concha

Confusing signs

Yes, agreed for those junctions where there is a sign, a line, and the white wording on the road. But when turning left from a main road, often via a slip lane……yes a line in the road…..yes a stop wording in the road, but no stop sign, on the (absent) post, arguably needed to authenticate the legal requirement. So many of these particular turnings, cause confusion, rights of way inconsistencies and so many drivers just not stopping at all . So, come on ..what IS the legal requirement ?

Beiderbeck

Chelsea move

Bravo Aaron, you are the first honest British writer who are telling the truth about our Moroccan star ziyech, and I quote “ his confidence has taken a beaten since joining Chelsae being shunned by several managers over the years”

Too many British newspapers are blaming ziyech. While it’s the favouritism that’s taking place in Chelsea and football generally. I would advise any Moroccan football star to stay away from English football. Destroyed Boufal, Chamakh before and Ziyech Now … what a trap

Mourad Oumouh

Hot wind

Last night here in Sax, Alicante, we had a gale for about an hour. I managed to record a wind temperature of 38.6C. No damage here but it did do some damage nearer Alicante. I can’t remember feeling that hot a wind before.

Mike Curtis

Bull runs

I totally agree. I can’t sleep during these festivals as I’m so worried about the mistreatment of the bulls.

I wish to join a group to help stop these.

Catherine Kerr

Hi Lee

I’ve just read your piece headlined ‘British Media’ and was shocked to read your it because I’ve at last found someone whose got the balls to spelling out the truth with what’s going on in the uk.

I used to love England but we have been betrayed by politicians who have lied to us along with the MSM and have decided to come and live in Spain where we feel safer and just wished I had done it earlier because the country is quickly going downhill and anarchy is just round the corner.

Thank you for spreading the truth with what’s going on because there’s not many out there that are willing to do that and it’s really sad to see that the uks now fallen.

Regards

Andy Walsh