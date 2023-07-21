Waves Of Relief: Four Swimmers Rescued From Drowning In Nerja

By Betty Henderson • 21 July 2023 • 18:12

Nerja's team of lifeguards were able to step in rapidly. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Nerja

LIFEGUARDS in Nerja rescued four swimmers from drowning on Thursday, July 20, after they were swept out by the tide and couldn’t make it back to shore.

The ordeal began when two lifeguards spotted a swimmer who appeared to be drowning and was trapped in a dangerous area of rocks amid rough sea conditions.

They immediately rushed to help but needed to use a jet ski to reach the swimmer. Meanwhile, two other lifeguards saved the other three swimmers who were also in distress and at risk of drowning.

“This person got caught in the worst possible way”, said Rubén Espigares, the lifeguard supervisor. “We’re here to prevent these situations, but we can’t help people who don’t listen to our warnings,” he added.

Thankfully, all four swimmers were brought to safety with no injuries and did not require medical attention.

Strong waves made swimming difficult in some beaches in Nerja, especially those with rocky areas.

Shortly after the rescue, swimming in the sea on Nerja beaches was temporarily prohibited due to the strong currents and risk of drowning. Beaches raised their red flags, warning people not to enter the water.

While rescuing people from drowning is part of a lifeguard’s duty, Rubén hopes this reminder will encourage beach-goers to take extra care. “We are here to help but also prevent these situations from happening,” he explained. “Please be mindful of conditions and obey the flags, your safety is our primary concern”.

Prevent drowning

Andalucia’s Emergency Services 112 recently put out their summer 2023 guide on how to prevent drowning. Here are the main points from the guide.

• Supervision is the best prevention from drowning. Always supervise children, especially small children and people with disabilities.

• Install walls and perimeter fences around pools to reduce the risk of drowning.

• Avoid dangerous jumps, diving into unknown depths or waters with low visibility.

• Choosing areas for swimming that are supervised by lifeguards.

• Learn first aid basics to respond quickly in an emergency until emergency services arrive.

• Teach children how to call 112 for emergency help in the event of drowning.

• Use approved flotation devices like life jackets, not toys.

• Set a meeting point away from the water in case children get lost.

• Take note of the warning flags

Red flag = swimming prohibited

Yellow flag = swim with caution

Green flag = swimming permitted

Black flag = beach closed

Further details from the guide on how to prevent drowning can be found online here.