Green Plan Delayed By Environmentalists

By John Smith • 22 July 2023 • 14:31
Every property should be checked for roosting bats and birds
Credit: Pxfuel CC
THE Dutch Government has made a significant amount of money available in order to provide additional insulation to around 2.5 million homes but there’s a problem!
Whilst everyone is anxious to get this programme moving, there is likely to be considerable delay due to the rules concerning the protection of bats, birds such as swifts and animals which may be roosting or living in the roofs or walls of these same houses.
The first target was to arrange for insulation for the estimated 1.5 million houses which are near the bottom of the energy label table which runs from A to G but there is considerable debate on how to check the properties involved.
Environmentalists argue that each property needs to be reviewed individually but this will be a very time consuming operation, especially as there is a shortage of trained ecologists needed to undertake the inspections.
Some councils and trade bodies argue that it should be sufficient to carry out spot checks around neighbourhoods which consist of similar properties but this has already been challenged in court by an ecologists group.
With cold winters and high fuel prices, there is a definite financial as well as environmental need to make it cheaper to heat houses with the resulting reduction in the use of electricity but trained ecologists are scarce and don’t come cheap so the cost of installing insulation could be double or treble the original estimates.
Another problem is that the ecologists are not content with the proposal that a camera should be used to check for ‘lodgers’ and a decision made as they argue that there should be separate observations over a period of time to see whether any creature can be observed entering or exiting the property.
Isolerend Nederland (Venin) represents insulation companies around Holland and is understandably taking a close interest in this matter and has even suggested putting up nesting boxes in areas to be worked on.
They are already in discussion with the Dutch Housing Ministry in an attempt to find a workable solution as once the worst of the low insulation properties are completed, there will be some 1 million council owned properties which need to be worked on as well.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.