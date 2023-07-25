Donkey Dining Delight: Donkey Dreamland’s Fundraising Feast Is Back In Mijas

By Betty Henderson • 25 July 2023 • 11:12

Best date ever: Guests can enjoy a welcome drink with the donkeys Photo credit: Donkey Dreamland

Tickets are still on sale for Donkey Dreamland’s ‘Dinner for the Donkeys’, which is set to take place this Saturday, July 29th, from 7:30pm, in Mijas.

Guests can expect an unforgettable evening of fundraising and social fun, while enjoying a delicious three-course meal at La Sierra Restaurant, located at Cerrado del Aguila Golf Resort in Mijas.

The event, returning after its successful inaugural Dinner for the Donkeys in January, is set to be a night of gourmet food options, fine wine, refreshing beers, and live music entertainment.

The three course dinner includes delicious dishes like oven baked cod al pil pil, grilled chicken supreme, or a courgette and garden pea risotto.

There is also a selection of desserts, and refreshing drink choices, which guests can enjoy while soaking up the incredible views over the golf course.

Guests will also be treated to a welcome glass of cava with the donkeys before the meal gets underway.

The highlight of the evening will be the raffle, featuring a range of fantastic prizes donated by local businesses such as Casa Barella, El Gusto, Biddy Mulligans, La Sierra, and Donkey Dreamland itself. Among the prizes is an exclusive four-spot package on the luxurious Bombay Sapphire Boat.

Tickets to the fundraiser cost €45, with €12 of each ticket going directly towards the sanctuary’s mission of rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming donkeys.

The sanctuary has already helped over 50 donkeys so far, and the proceeds from this event will go towards continuing their incredible work.

Proceeds from the dinner will help fund their continuing efforts to show love and dignity to the donkeys who have spent lifetimes serving humans.

Tickets to the dinner and further details about the menu can be viewed online on the Donkey Dreamland website here.

About Donkey Dreamland

Donkey Dreamland was founded just two and a half years ago, but they’ve already made immense strides in their mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome donkeys in need. Many of the animals who find refuge at Donkey Dreamland have spent lifetimes being overworked, abused, or neglected.

Beyond care, Donkey Dreamland aims to provide education about donkeys’ history of service and mistreatment. They work to restore dignity and change perspectives on these often misunderstood creatures.