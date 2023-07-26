By Jo Pugh • 26 July 2023 • 15:45

Waiting times for ITV appointments in Mallorca should shorten. Credit: Mallorca Government

THE government of Mallorca has reopened the Magaluf mobile Technical Vehicle Inspection (ITV) station until the end of the year.

This has allowed 3,000 extra appointments to be released for August and 4,000 for September.

The move, as announced by Ultima Hora on Wednesday, July 26, comes with the aim of reducing long waiting times, which until this week exceeded almost two months. Appointment slots for the car inspection service can already be requested from next week.

Up to 45,000 vehicles use the Magaluf ITV station every year, explained the interior minister of mobility, Fernando Rubio.

“The closure of the station was a serious problem because people could not make an appointment, and driving with an expired ITV is punishable”, said Rubio.

Rubio also explained that the provisional station in Magaluf will be operational until the end of the year, which is when all the concessions will be reviewed with the company that manages the service on the island.

The president of the Mallorcan government, Llorenç Galmés, claimed that with the measure they were solving a problem left to them by the previous government team “because they refused to extend the Magaluf ITV service, which meant the waiting list throughout Mallorca grew larger”.

Galmés pointed out that in November the waiting time to get an appointment was 16 days, and now it has reached 50 days.

“With the release of appointments the ITV stations hope to be able to return to lower numbers”, said Galmés.

He also stated that in January the new fixed ITV station of the Son Bugadelles industrial estate, also in Calvià, will be opened.

Galmés also took the opportunity to say that the government will build another new ITV station in Campos, as he promised. He will meet with the municipal government of Campos on Thursday, July 27, to assess where it could be located and discuss the plans.