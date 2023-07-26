By Jo Pugh • 26 July 2023 • 15:45
Waiting times for ITV appointments in Mallorca should shorten. Credit: Mallorca Government
THE government of Mallorca has reopened the Magaluf mobile Technical Vehicle Inspection (ITV) station until the end of the year.
This has allowed 3,000 extra appointments to be released for August and 4,000 for September.
The move, as announced by Ultima Hora on Wednesday, July 26, comes with the aim of reducing long waiting times, which until this week exceeded almost two months. Appointment slots for the car inspection service can already be requested from next week.
Up to 45,000 vehicles use the Magaluf ITV station every year, explained the interior minister of mobility, Fernando Rubio.
Rubio also explained that the provisional station in Magaluf will be operational until the end of the year, which is when all the concessions will be reviewed with the company that manages the service on the island.
The president of the Mallorcan government, Llorenç Galmés, claimed that with the measure they were solving a problem left to them by the previous government team “because they refused to extend the Magaluf ITV service, which meant the waiting list throughout Mallorca grew larger”.
“With the release of appointments the ITV stations hope to be able to return to lower numbers”, said Galmés.
He also stated that in January the new fixed ITV station of the Son Bugadelles industrial estate, also in Calvià, will be opened.
Galmés also took the opportunity to say that the government will build another new ITV station in Campos, as he promised. He will meet with the municipal government of Campos on Thursday, July 27, to assess where it could be located and discuss the plans.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.