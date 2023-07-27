Grape Times Ahead: Iznate Gears Up for Annual Muscatel Festival

By Betty Henderson • 27 July 2023 • 18:11

Last year's Moscatel Grape Festival was a popular day. Photo caption: Ayuntamiento de Iznate

THE Axarquia village of Iznate is gearing up to celebrate the 23rd annual Muscatel Grape Festival this Saturday, August 5.

Celebrations honouring the region’s star produce, the Muscatel grape, begin at 8pm. The Muscatel Grape Festival features a craft market, gastronomy route along with free samples of local dishes, live music and more.

The regional government president José Juan Jiménez highlighted the importance of the sweet Muscatel grape to Iznate and the wider Axarquía region.

21 of the area’s 31 towns fall within the UNESCO-recognised Sipam territory for the dried grapes.

“The Muscatel Grape Festival speaks deeply about our land, our identity and lifestyle,” said Jiménez. “It’s a tribute to our ancestors, the sustainably maintained landscape, family and communal work, and community traditions”.

Jiménez praised the excellent quality goods and celebratory community spirit surrounding the Muscatel Grape Festival. Councillor for Tourism Juan Peñas also noted that the festival offers an authentic agricultural tourism experience which is being sought out by tourists.

The region’s grapes are popular in both forms, fresh and sun-dried into raisins.

The family-focused event runs during cooler evening hours. Locals will staff a dozen stalls around Iznate dishing up regional treats like cold soups, main dishes and desserts, many of which feature grapes.

Local performers will entertain the crowds while they eat. An art exhibition and ceremony honouring standout Muscatel grape producers will also be held during the evening.

The festival will cap off a week of cultural activities organised by Iznate council.

The festival begins on Friday, July 28 with sports competitions and activities before a painting competition begins on Monday, July 31.

On Tuesday, August 1 from 8pm, the Hins-Aute Women’s Association will hold a picnic and the Velez-Malaga Town Band will perform a classical music concert. Both events will take place at the Puerta La Martina park.

Local older people are also invited to a dinner with a performance by local musician Adolfo Cinteros.

Moving ahead to Thursday, August 3, the town library will host a Book Club at 7pm. Then at 9:30pm, the Children and Youth Theatre Night will be offered in Puerta La Martina park, starring over 50 young actors directed by a local director.

Finally, the traditional Flamenco Night Villa De Iznate will take place on Friday, August 4, as the final event before the grape festival. Pepe Justicia, Susana Trujillo and the José Lucena Flamenco Company are set to give incredible performances.

Iznate is proud of its Muscatel grape heritage, and excited to share traditional agriculture and culture at an authentic, traditional festival.