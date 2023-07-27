Michael Walsh – Free As Birds Social Group Welcomes New Friends

By Euro Weekly News Media • 27 July 2023 • 14:20
copyright : shutterstock
A Social Group inspired by a moving chance encounter
A poignant incident at a busy restaurant prompted Michael Walsh to create a friendly and welcoming social group offering shared lunches and get-togethers for the unattached.
“Whilst dining I spotted a man sitting wistfully on his own. Pausing to say hello, I learnt that after contracting cancer the neatly dressed gentleman’s wife had passed away a year earlier; he had no family to speak of.”
This touching incident reminded the writer of the loneliest night he ever experienced. His peak period business trip included a free night in crowded Marbella. Denied a restaurant table better suited to high-spending couples and groups, he couldn’t get near the bars either for bantering friends. “I was invisible, an unwanted pariah.”
As a consequence of covid and cancer, other ailments and advancing age many people lack companionship. It is estimated that single people make up 40 per cent of the UK population. Here on the Spanish Riviera, this figure is likely higher – and growing.
What to do? Michael says: “FAB – an acronym for Free as Birds – would offer companionship through informal lunches or dinners; barbaques and poolside parties giving an opportunity for the unattached to meet up, form new friendships; lift the spirits and give purpose to ‘life after death.”
‘A stranger’s just a friend you’ve yet to meet’. FAB focuses on towns and urbanisations within 10 km of Torrevieja. Michael can be contacted at 662 067 490 or by email at keyboardcosmetics@gmail.com
Mícheál Walsh
https://writingservicesandtranslations.wordpress.com/
Telephone 0034 662 067 490 / 0034 603 353 195 /
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.