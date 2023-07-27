Nicole King – Catch-Up Marbella

By Nicole King • 27 July 2023 • 11:30

copyright : Nicole King

Marbella is a networking haven but perhaps not so much in this heat. So why not keep cool but stay connected and see who can help, collaborate or support you by watching our weekly shows?

MN407 Tonight’s show, airing at 9.30pm on RTV Marbella centres on our health, wellbeing and happiness.

We start off with Louise O’Connor, “Louise the Therapist” who guides us through our mindset, menopause, diet and daily habits.

Cristina Gonzalez explains the benefits of Immunocal, for basically everything that ails us.

Marcel Salazar is a physiotherapist, founder of Strong for Life, offering a pampering massage to deep tissue treatments.

Mencia visits us from Debra, talking about the charity golf tournament and gala in August and a catchup with Sophia and Selina, my Interns, bringing a youthful perspective and outlook to our community.

A reminder of our #zerohero incentive, where you will find a good food guide in our website with great venues that also support our local residents and visitors with this initiative for safer roads. Plus I invite you to get tickets for the up-coming event on 4th August organised by Sinergias Femeninas with a Gala to raise funds for Fundatul. Always great to have fun for a good cause.

MN406 Marbella first aired on RTV Marbella on 20.07.23 and I firstly welcomed Joanna Mees of Belgium, a yoga teacher for all levels, introduction courtesy of Monique Von Moergestle, the Queen of the Dutch contingency on the Costa!.

Lucca Movaldi is the President of the American International Club Marbella but also the founder of Telephone Teacher – a very unique and quick way to speak any language.

We pop over to BBQ World courtesy of the Business 1st Group and get to see just how many barbecues and accessories are actually out there! Some nice decoration bits too!

Meet PJ Lopez of San Pedro Marbella Guide with their new merchandising with quirky quips. www.sanpedromarbella.eu

Lastly, but never “leastly” Rafael Aranda of Aranda Abogados – an introduction from a Singerias Femeninas networking event.

MN405 Marbella Now first aired on 13.07.23 with a Spanish flair and lots of top fashion!

Celia Pareja of Otium Clinics offers lots of pampering services for men and women.

Concha Lora & Rosa Algarín make up Tandem Arquitectura – prioritising sustainability and natural resources in their projects.

An indepth look at the 6th edition of the Marbella Fashion Show, organised by Nueva Moda Producciones and Marbella Town Hall’s Foreigners Department , Part 1 Ágatha Ruiz de la Prad,a Esteban Freiría. Ephemeral, Pepe Canela, Carlos Arturo, Zapata and Part 2 Romeo Couture. Minerva Díaz, Susana Hidalgo. Malne., Part 3 Sensse, Maumar, Alberta soy yo, Ki By Anna Samb,a Podium and Ruta.

All shows are available on catch-up from my Youtube channel @NicoleKingMarbella and links from my website to the show, my column and our #zeroherowebsite.

P.S. This year’s UNMS2023 will be on 16th November so if you have anything to do with activities, internship and career opportunities for our international youth, please do contact me