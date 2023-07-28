Silver Screen Spectacular: Benalmadena’s Film Festival Returns This October

By Betty Henderson • 28 July 2023 • 18:48

The festival is a vibrant celebration of the arts. Photo credit: Ficcab Benalmadena

FILM fanatics get ready! The Benalmadena International Film Festival (FICCAB) will return from Saturday, October 28 until Saturday, November 4, celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The annual celebration of cinema will turn the spotlight on the Costa del Sol town for eight glamorous days.

“We support this historic festival which brings great short and feature films from around the globe to Benalmadena every year,” explained local councillor Jésica Trujillo.

She invited all creators to submit their latest film productions and experience the festival atmosphere firsthand.

Though the film festival’s name has been shortened, FICCAB maintains its original spirit, categories, and film awards.

The festival serves as a launchpad for emerging filmmakers to gain exposure to wider audiences through short films and feature films.

Since submissions opened on Saturday, July 15, film entries have been pouring in. In fact, 274 titles have already been received from countries including Spain, Brazil, Sweden, Iran and the US.

“The submission deadline is Sunday, September 17 when we’ll begin the selection process,” said film festival co-director José Ramón Martínez. “We encourage everyone who wants to participate to send their creations in.”

As well as the official competition screenings, FICCAB offers special out-of-competition activities including workshops, talks, and more to bring cinema closer to locals and visitors.

Over the last 25 years, the film festival has become a hotspot for fans of quality independent, alternative, and unknown world cinema.

“We are celebrating 25 years since the festival was created and 22 official festivals this year. The cash prizes remain at €2,000 for first place, €1,000 for second place, and €500 for Best Short Film from Malaga.” explained co-director Jaime Noguera.

Several local film productions are already in the running for prizes.

FICCAB also presents the Benalmadena Awards for acting, directing, lifetime achievement, and the International Benalmadena Award, which gives winners a small statue of the town’s iconic ‘Girl of Benalmadena.’

This year’s honouree, a high-profile person in the industry, has allegedly already confirmed his attendance.

With its rich history, FICCAB combines celebrity glitz and glamour with the best artistic, amateur cinema. The film festival has become one of the highlights of Benalmadena’s cultural calendar.