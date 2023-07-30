Max Verstappen Simply Unbeatable As He Wins Eighth Consecutive GP Of The Season In Belgium

By Chris King • 30 July 2023 • 17:28

Image of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Credit: Ev. Safronov/Shutterstock.com

DUTCH F1 champion Max Verstappen is simply unbeatable this season as he proved by winning the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa Francorchamps this Sunday, July 30.

As a result, he enters the summer break an astonishing 125 points ahead of his Mexican teammate Sergio Perez. Today’s victory – starting from 6th on the grid – was Verstappen’s eighth consecutive chequered flag of the season and Red Bull’s 12th out of the 12 races staged so far.

After the teams reassemble to continue the campaign, Verstappen faces what will undoubtedly be chaotic ‘orange’ scenes as he enters his home race in Zandvoort for the Dutch Grand Prix.

A win on home soil at the end of August will draw him level with another Red Bull legend, Sebastian Vettel, who previously racked up nine wins in a row on his way to a world title.

Sergio Perez took second

Sergio Perez crossed the finishing line in second to earn Red Bull yet another one-two and to consolidate his place behind Verstappen in the table. The rest of this season now is really just a case of who will finish second.

Charles LeClerc restored some glory to Ferrari by claiming the remaining spot on the podium, albeit some 10 seconds distant from Perez.

Lewis Hamilton had the consolation of recording the fastest lap in his Mercedes while finishing fourth, some 17 seconds behind the Frenchman. He remains one point behind Spain’s Fernando Alonso in the driver’s table, who placed fifth this afternoon.

George Russell kept up his challenge at the top of the table by securing sixth spot in the other Mercedes to draw level on 99 points with LeClerc in the champioship.

Another British driver, Lando Norris, clinched seventh in the McLaren, continuing the good form he showed in Hungary last time out.

The Alpine team had something to show for the weekend

Esteban Ocon shone a bit of light on the current troubles surrounding his Alpine team by achieving an excellent eighth place to win some points.

His compatriot and teammate Pierre Gasly was kept out of the Top 10 by three seconds by the AlphaTauri of Yuki Tsunoda to eventually finish eleventh. Canada’s Lance Stroll completed the points scorers with his Aston Martin taking the chequered flag in ninth place.