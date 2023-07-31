20 Provinces From Nine Spanish Autonomous Communities Issued Yellow Weather Alerts

By Chris King • 31 July 2023 • 0:53

Image of a thermometer displaying a high temperature. Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com

JULY draws to an end this Monday, July 31 with 20 provinces from nine autonomous communities on yellow alert due to high temperatures.

According to the latest weather forecast from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, maximums of up to 40°C can be expected in some regions.

The provinces of Córdoba, Granada, Jaén, Málaga, Sevilla, Huesca, Zaragoza, Ávila, Albacete, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Toledo, Lleida, Tarragona, Cáceres, Madrid, Valencia, Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Las Palmas have all been issued with a yellow alert.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 30-07-2023 hasta 05-08-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwv3Ua pic.twitter.com/pYV7olKn05 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 30, 2023

The Canary Islands are on yellow alert also for high waves

In the provinces of the Canary archipelago, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Tenerife are the islands with a yellow warning for high temperatures.

A similar alert will be in place for high waves in Gran Canaria, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and Tenerife.

In general, the maximum temperatures on Monday will increase in the Canary Islands and in the northern third of the mainland. They will drop in the southeast, while the minimums will drop in the northeast.

In this context, it is expected to exceed 34-36°C in the interior of the southern half of the country and in some parts of the Canary Islands.

Tiempo previsto en Canarias desde 30-07-2023 hasta 05-08-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/2mAc4CewTu pic.twitter.com/55Axbe8Dtz — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) July 30, 2023

The Guadalquivir Valley can expect 38-40°C

Values could reach 38-40°C in the Guadalquivir Valley region, while it will not drop below 24-26°C on the coasts of the Valencian Community and parts of Andalucia.

Slightly cloudy skies will predominate in a large part of the country tomorrow although evolutionary clouds will form in the interior eastern third. There is the probability of showers in the eastern Pyrenees, without ruling them out in a scattered manner in other interior areas of Catalonia, the interior of Valencia and in Eastern Iberian. There could be showers in some regions

Low morning clouds are also forecast in the eastern Mediterranean area, without ruling out isolated rainfall in the south of Valencia, north of Alicante and west of the Balearic Islands.

Likewise, in the Bay of Biscay, there could be intervals of scattered low clouds. In the west of Galicia it is expected to cloud over by the end of the end. There is also a small probability of weak rainfall in the northwest of Galicia before the day is over.

In the Canary Islands, intervals of low clouds are expected in the higher parts of the northern islands with medium and high cloudiness in the western islands.

The Canaries and Melilla could experience haze

There is also a probability of high haze in the archipelago and in Melilla. Scattered morning mists are not ruled out in inland areas of Galicia, east of the southern plateau, and Cádiz, as well as coastal mists on the Mediterranean coast of Andalucia.

Winds will blow mainly from the west along the Atlantic coast and in the Strait and Middle Ebro areas. In the Mediterranean, an eastern component will predominate. Likewise, trade winds are expected in the Canary Islands, with very strong gusts in the channels between islands.

AEMET predicts a week ‘of contrasts’ in which the first few days will be very warm, especially in the east of the country and the Balearic Islands.

However, from Thursday, August 3, with the arrival of a mass of cold air, there will be three days with unusually low temperatures for August in the north and east of Spain the experts warned.