Andalucian Provinces Of Malaga And Almeria Shaken By Earthquakes

By Chris King • 28 July 2023 • 21:49

Image of an earthquake being registered. Credit: Andrey VP/Shutterstock.com

TWO earthquakes shook the provinces of Málaga and Almería this Friday morning, July 28, according to the National Geographic Institute (IGN).

After several earthquakes shook Cádiz province last week, it was the turn of Andalucia today, where the first tremors occurred during the early morning.

The IGN registered an earthquake of 3.3 degrees of magnitude on the Richter scale with its epicentre in the Malaga town of Benalmádena. It was recorded at 05:03 am at a depth of 56 km. There were no reported material or personal damages.

A few hours later, at around 7:26 am, another earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale affected the town of Gádor in Almeria. Again, no incidents were reported.

This tremor had its epicentre at a depth of five km. It was felt by the population with level III in the municipalities of Benahadux and Pechina and with level II in Gádor itself.

Cadiz was affected by tremors eight days ago

Today’s earthquakes came eight days after Cádiz was affected by a magnitude 3.5 earthquake, specifically in the town of Algodonales.

In this case, the tremors occurred around 05:44 am on July 20 and no damage was produced. The quake was felt by the population with level III-IV in the municipality of Algodonales. It also shook the town of Zahara – also in the province of Cádiz – and with level II in El Bosque,

Between 03:24 and 06:42 am, the IGN recorded another seven earthquakes with epicentres in Algodonales measuring between 1.7 and 2 degrees on the Richter scale,

Another two tremors occurred measuring 1.6 with an epicentre in the Cadiz region of El Gástor, and of 1 .7 with an epicentre in the Malaga municipality of Valle de Abdalajis, as reported by 20minutos.es.

In the event of a quake, wait for the tremor to finish before going out

In the event of earthquakes, Emergencias 112 Andalucía recommends that citizens wait for the tremors to end and then proceed to evacuate.

When inside a home or office, it is necessary to gather all the cohabitants and go out into the street. This should always be done by using the stairs, with the use of the elevator prohibited. Before evacuating you should check that no one is hurt, the emergency coordinating centre stressed.