Reggae Royalty: UB40 Delight In Fuengirola With Timeless Tunes

By Betty Henderson • 31 July 2023 • 21:43

UB40 rocked Fuengirola’s Marenostrum on Sunday. Photo credit: Marenostrum Fuengirola

FUENGIROLA’S Marenostrum venue became reggae central on Sunday, July 30 as legendary UK reggae stars UB40 played an epic show.

UB40’s performance took place inside Castillo Sohail’s stunning outdoor setting on a delightful summer evening.

A passionate crowd was treated to more than 90 minutes of timeless reggae jams showing UB40, and the genre’s appeal across generations, and its continuing popularity.

UB40 burst onto the stage firing on all cylinders, with backing vocalists and percussionists whipping up a party atmosphere from the get-go.

As the lead singer took to the mic, UB40 launched into a string of classic reggae tunes that had the crowd dancing, singing along and lost in a joyful trance.

“Thank you Fuengirola for coming out to see us in this beautiful place, inside a castle”, the singer told the energetic crowd mid-set.

Castillo Sohail’s acoustics and lighting made UB40’s performance a unique experience, wowing first-time visitors to Marenostrum’s stage.

The climax of the show came when UB40 played their legendary hits ‘Red Red Wine’, ‘Falling In Love With You’ and ‘Kingston Town’, anthems that provided a soundtrack to millions of people and helped establish the band as global reggae giants.

With a career spanning more than 40 years, 12 UK number one singles and over 70 million record sales under their belts, UB40 know a thing or two about putting on a reggae showstopper.

UB40’s gig at Marenostrum Fuengirola was part of their 40th anniversary tour, celebrating four decades at the forefront of the British reggae scene.

Established in 1978 in Birmingham by brothers Ali, Robin and Duncan Campbell, UB40 drew their name from a UK unemployment benefit form, a nod to their working class roots.

Their blend of roots reggae, dancehall, pop and rock helped establish reggae as a credible mainstream genre in the UK during the 1980s. Their music also introduced the genre to a new, predominantly white audience.

The band’s performance at Marenostrum showed they’ve still got the magic reggae formula. It’s not the first time UB40 has performed on the Costa del Sol, and like in the past, Sunday’s concert drew a huge crowd of fans.

As the sun set over Fuengirola’s shimmering Mediterranean coastline, UB40 delivered the ultimate reggae show, two hours of good vibes, positivity and dancefloor magic that will live long in the memory of all who experienced the show.