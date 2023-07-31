Spain’s Guardia Civil Will Reinforce The Security Operation For World Youth Day In Portugal

By Chris King • 31 July 2023 • 0:05
Image of Guardia Civil officers.
Image: Juan-Carlos-L.-Ruiz/Shutterstock.com
Officers from Spain’s Guardia Civil will be deployed in Portugal from Tuesday, August 1 to Sunday 6.
They will participate in the security operation surrounding World Youth Day (WYD), in collaboration with the Portuguese Republican National Guard (GNR) in the town of Fátima.
Their deployment will coincide with the arrival of Pope Francis at the Sanctuary of the Virgin of Fatima where he is scheduled to preside over the religious acts planned during the WYD week, as reported by larazon.es.
According to the Portuguese authorities, the confirmed presence of the Pope at WYD will involve the participation of more than 1.5 million pilgrims. The presence of Spaniards is expected to be one of the largest during these events.
Participation of the Guardia Civil in WYD is the result of the police cooperation relationship with the National Republican Guard and will be reflected in the huge security operation organised by the host country.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.