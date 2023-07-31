Spain’s Guardia Civil Will Reinforce The Security Operation For World Youth Day In Portugal

By Chris King • 31 July 2023 • 0:05

Image of Guardia Civil officers. Image: Juan-Carlos-L.-Ruiz/Shutterstock.com

Officers from Spain’s Guardia Civil will be deployed in Portugal from Tuesday, August 1 to Sunday 6.

They will participate in the security operation surrounding World Youth Day (WYD), in collaboration with the Portuguese Republican National Guard (GNR) in the town of Fátima.

Their deployment will coincide with the arrival of Pope Francis at the Sanctuary of the Virgin of Fatima where he is scheduled to preside over the religious acts planned during the WYD week, as reported by larazon.es.

More than 1.5 million pilgrims are expected

According to the Portuguese authorities, the confirmed presence of the Pope at WYD will involve the participation of more than 1.5 million pilgrims. The presence of Spaniards is expected to be one of the largest during these events.

Participation of the Guardia Civil in WYD is the result of the police cooperation relationship with the National Republican Guard and will be reflected in the huge security operation organised by the host country.

The Guardia Civil will provide mixed patrols, a Cavalry Group, anti-drone teams, TEDAX and Underground units, PEGASO teams and a Mobile Pilgrim Service Office at the Sanctuary of Fatima. As a result of the good reputation that the Office of Attention has acquired thanks to the service it provides to pilgrims on the famous Camino de Santiago, the Portuguese authorities wanted to have this office available. On the other hand, the physical location of the Portuguese cities chosen for WYD gives Spain a crucial role to play as a country of transit by land. Thousands of pilgrims will also arrive by air in Portugal At the same time, thousands of European and international pilgrims, mainly from South America, are expected to arrive by air. This collaboration is considered important to ensure road safety and traffic control, as well as guidance, if necessary, for vehicles on the main roads used by international participants entering or leaving the country. The Guardia Civil has offered its support to the Portuguese authorities for the preparation and movement of vehicles, trains and buses. It will help to control the movement of organised groups of people travelling from Spain to Lisbon and Fatima to participate in this week’s religious events.