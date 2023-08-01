By Jo Pugh • 01 August 2023 • 15:18

One pet per passenger is allowed. Credit: Renfe

Pets weighing up to 40 kilos were able to travel on most Avlo Renfe high speed trains from Friday, July 28.

Pet tickets are already available for sale in all the usual Renfe channels, and can be purchased by adding an additional supplement to the traveller’s ticket at the time of purchase. The price per trip and pet is €10.

One pet per traveller is allowed, not exceeding 10 kilogrammes.

Dogs, cats, ferrets, non-poultry birds, guinea pigs, hamsters and rabbits are allowed on board

Animals must travel in a cage or carrier (with a maximum size of 60 x 35 x 35 cm), at the feet or on top of the traveller, without occupying a seat. In addition, the carrier must have some device that allows the containment and removal of waste.

Pets must always be under the control of the person who carries them throughout the trip, who must ensure that the animal complies with the necessary hygienic-sanitary and safety conditions.

Likewise, you will have to have the mandatory documentation in accordance with current legislation, which must include civil liability insurance for damages to third parties, and includes the people responsible for the animal in its coverage.

Travelling with dogs up to 40 kilos on Renfe

Trips with dogs up to 40 kilogrammes are exclusively available on a selection of AVE trains on Madrid to Barcelona (with a stop in Zaragoza), Madrid to Malaga, Madrid to Alicante and Madrid to Valencia routes.

One large dog per traveller is allowed, with a maximum of two large dogs per train, in a single car and always in a fixed space of two determined seats.

The number of pets of less than 10 kilogrammes that travel in a carrier on the train is unspecified.

The rest of the conditions of the commercial regulations can be consulted on the renfe.com website.

Renfe has had the support and advice of Nestlé Purina during the development of the Mascota Grande Project, thanks to an agreement signed between both entities.

In order that dogs and their owners can travel on board trains stress free, there is a travel guide with good practices.