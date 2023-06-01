Renfe’s Avlo high-speed trains start connecting Andalucia with Madrid from €7 one-way

By Chris King • 01 June 2023 • 19:05

Image of a Renfe Avlo high-speed train. Credit: Renfe

Renfe’s low-cost Avlo high-speed trains finally arrived in Andalucia this Thursday, June 1, connecting Malaga and Sevilla to Madrid.

They will compete for passengers with the similar service that has been offered by the private operator Iryo since March .

In a statement , Renfe said: “A total of 1,600 travelers will travel today on the new Avlo Andalucía and Madrid services, which represents an average occupancy of 90 per cent. The first trains left at 6 am from Sevilla Santa Justa and at 9: 54 am from Málaga María Zambrano station bound for Madrid”.

Avlo is a Renfe high-speed product that, with competitive travel times, is marketed at affordable prices in order to facilitate and increase mobility.

“As of today, the Avlo train offer in Andalusia is four daily services, two on the Seville-Madrid connection and two on the Malaga-Madrid connection”.

It explained that since the first day of commercialization of this new high-speed service in Andalusia, on April 12, Renfe has sold more than 60,000 tickets, of which 35,000 correspond to the Avlo trains in Malaga and 25,000 to those in Seville.

Tickets start from €7 each way and are sold in a single class called Basic. Ticket sales are managed, just like on AVE trains, through a dynamic system that offers the best price available at all times, offering the traveler a lower price the longer the purchase is made.

“The arrival of high speed at affordable prices to Malaga began in March, with the arrival of the private operator Iryo with its services with two daily departures from the Málaga-María Zambrano station and Puerta de Atocha (Madrid)”.

Each Avlo train has 438 seats, including two specifically for People with Reduced Mobility. With this, Renfe increases its offer between Andalucia and Madrid for high-speed trains by 1,752 daily seats.

The Avlo de Andalucía trains stop at all intermediate stations along the route, including those of Antequera Santa Ana, Puente Genil-Herrera, Córdoba, and Villanueva de Córdoba-Los Pedroches.

The new services increase the offer in relations with Madrid from Seville, Malaga, Puente Genil and Antequera Santa Ana by two high-speed trains daily.

As a result, the Renfe offer in Córdoba means that there will be four more daily trains connecting with Madrid. Finally, the four Avlo services will stop at the Villanueva de C-Los Pedroches Station. So, as of today, the Station has eight daily services with Madrid compared to the previous six.