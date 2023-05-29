Partido Popular sweeps to victory in Andalucia with absolute majorities in five capitals

By Chris King • 29 May 2023 • 1:21

Image of a man placing a voting paper in a ballot box. Credit: Sergey Tinyakov/Shutterstock.com

With 97 per cent of the votes counted, the Partido Popular political party achieved a resounding victory in the elections this Sunday, May 28.

They gained an advantage of 4.8 points over their nearest rivals, the PSOE. In the process, the PP won absolute majorities in the five capital cities of Malaga, Almeria, and Cordoba, where they already governed.

By taking Granada, and Cadiz, the party evicted the socialist politicians Francisco Cuenca and José María González. Sevilla also fell to the PP, a city which had long been in the hands of the PSOE.

As reported by 20minutos.es, the PP and PSOE collected 59.6 per cent of the votes between them. The PP took control of Madrid and Valencia. Nationwide, they obtained a victory with a difference of 687,000 votes over the PSOE.

The turnout on what was a rainy day was estimated at 51.47 per cent of the voting public at 6 pm, a total of 1.54 points higher than that of the elections of 2019.

With 29 councillors, the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, gained an absolute majority, meaning he will be able to govern the capital alone.

In Barcelona, Xavier Trias, the former mayor of the CiU party put an end to two terms of Ada Colau governments in the Catalan capital, with 11 councillors.

Jaume Collboni, the Socialist (PSC) candidate came in second place with 10 councillors, with Colau finishing third, with 9 councillors.

Carlos Mazón, the PP candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat Valenciana, appeared to assess the electoral results in the community.

“I will present my candidacy for the presidency of the Valencian Community with the aim of giving it a government it deserves, a stable government and for all citizens, without exception, whether they voted for us or not”, he announced.

After 16 years in second place, the PSC party won the most votes in the Catalan municipalities and revalidated the victory of 2007 after the victories of ERC and CiU twice in the last three municipal elections.

Although the socialist party obtained fewer councillors than the Republicans and the Junts. With more than 99.9 per cent of the votes scrutinised, the Socialists obtained 712,548 votes (23.72 per cent) and 1,453 councillors.

That translates into 24 absolute majorities in the consistories, compared to their 2019 results of 768,478 votes (22 per cent), 1,308 councillors and 53 majorities.