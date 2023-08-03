Bag Containing Watches And Jewellery Worth €8.5 Million Stolen At Barcelona Airport

By Chris King • 03 August 2023 • 19:12

Image of a Mossos d'Esquadra officer. Image: Robson90/ Shutterstock.com

TWO alleged perpetrators of a spectacular robbery were arrested at Barcelona Airport by Mossos d’Esquadra officers.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 2, and involved a handbag that was stolen from a family of Russian tourists. It allegedly contained high-end jewellery and watches valued at more than €8.5 million.

Sources from the Mossos d’Esquadra confirmed to EFE today that the crime occurred when the victims were late arriving yesterday afternoon with their suitcases at the T-1 check-in for an Emirates Airlines flight.

Among their luggage was a Louis Vuitton brand handbag, in which they carried the aforementioned high-end jewellery and watches, plus €20,000 in cash, as reported by 20minutos.es.

After the robbery took place, the family filed a complaint which led to the relevant enquiries being initiated by the security forces.

Thanks to the excellent and rapid work carried out by the Mossis investigators, images taken from Barcelona Airport’s security cameras made it possible to identify the perpetrators of the robbery. They also identified the navy blue Ford Focus rental car in which the criminals fled the scene.

A man and woman were detained

A man and a woman were subsequently intercepted and arrested by a Mossos d’Esquadra patrol after being spotted travelling on the AP-7 near the municipality of Salt.

Sources close to the investigation reported that among the high-end jewellery stolen was a 47-carat ring valued at approximately €4.56m ($5m), in addition to other jewels of great value and various electronic materials.

In a tweet, with an accompanying video, the force wrote: ‘Luggage with high-end jewellery and money stolen from passengers in the check-in area of ​​El Prat airport Thanks to the rapid investigation management, we located the vehicle in which they fled on the AP-7 at the height of Salt We arrest the two thieves and recover the loot’.

Furten l'equipatge amb joies d'alta gamma i diners a uns passatgers a la zona de facturació de l'aeroport del Prat Gràcies a les ràpides gestions d'investigació localitzem el vehicle en què fugien a l'AP-7 a l'altura de Salt Detenim els dos lladres i recuperem el botí pic.twitter.com/uXPNnlgvsh — Mossos (@mossos) August 3, 2023

Mossos officers detained another brazen criminal at the Airport

Mossos officers on duty at Barcelona Airport recently detained a 22-year-old man who attempted to pull off another audacious robbery at the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport.

The incident occurred on July 8, at around 4 pm, in Terminal 1 of the facility. Video footage posted on the Mossos social media account showed the criminal walking calmly up to a suitcase while its owner was checking in at an airline desk.

He subsequently walked away pulling the case and an attached handbag containing three high-end watches worth €240,000, as well as cash. Between the suitcase and handbag, the value of the stolen items totalled approximately €245,000.