Mark Slack – Road Test

By Mark Slack • 03 August 2023 • 10:35

Cupra Born – style and substance

Originally the sporting model within the SEAT line-up Cupra has become a brand in its own right and proving very popular with the Formentor but also the company’s first electric vehicle, the Born. Although it takes much from VW Group’s ID models the Born is very much its own car and stands well enough alone to be something rather different and rather good actually.

Prices start from €42,490/£36,475 and there are two battery sizes – 58kwh and 77kwh – with the smaller battery having a predicted maximum range is 427km/264 miles. As ever the range is dependent on many factors including the type of driving, whether it’s summer or winter and such things as wheel size. The 58kwh model has a mileage range worse scenario of probably just sub-320km/200 miles in winter, best scenario 362km/225 miles in summer. The higher power model has a predicted maximum range of 548km/341 miles.

Standard equipment across all Born models includes LED lights, navigation, smartphone integration, rear view camera and adaptive cruise control. Inside there are terrifically comfortable, sporting and good looking front seats. As with all Cupra models the Born features copper highlights and has a rather low and sporting stance with a particularly good side profile.

On the road it’s not a fast car compared to some but is an enjoyable drive with even the lower powered model reaching the benchmark 100kph/62mph in just 7.3 seconds. You can specify an optional e-Boost that lops over half a second off that time. Whilst the Born is a firmer ride it’s far from uncomfortable and has sharp enough handling to make driving more twisting roads a bit more fun. It soaks up the bumps relatively well too.

There’s little whine from the Born’s electrics and only when at motorway speed do you notice some road and wind noise, but it’s far from intrusive. The quality of the Born is excellent and it feels classy and has a nice mix of materials which add to that feeling. The main central display is nice and clear and although the driver display is small it has excellent clarity.

The one thing that lets everything down in an otherwise super interior is a lack of proper buttons. Otherwise it’s a stylish and, for an EV, practical choice that has lots of equipment and a sporting feel. Considering it’s essentially a VW ID under the skin it has a classier and upmarket feel with a more sporting drive.

Facts at a Glance

Model: Cupra Born V1 58kwh

Engine: 58 kwh battery – 204 PS

Gears: Automatic

Price: €42,490/£36,475

Performance: 0-100 kph (62 mph) 7.3 seconds/Maximum Speed 160 kph (99 mph).

Range: 378-427 km/223-264 miles on single charge

Charging: 120kw DC charger from 5% to 80% = 35 minutes/11kw AC charger from 5 to 80% = 6 hrs 15 mins

Emissions: 0 g/km

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets