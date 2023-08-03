Mijas Council Imposes Fines Up To €3,000 For Dumping Rubbish On Public Roads

By John Ensor • 03 August 2023 • 17:30
Credit: sirtravelalot/Shutterstock.com
Mijas council has intensified its efforts for cleaner streets, imposing heavy fines for those that break the rules.
Mijas Town Hall has launched a new campaign to crack down on illegal dumping and littering in the streets and around rubbish bin areas in order to enhance the city’s cleanliness and overall image, writes La Opinion de Malaga, Thursday, August 3.
The initiative aims to complement the daily cleaning efforts carried out by hundreds of workers across the municipality, which becomes particularly challenging during the summer season due to the surge in population along the entire Costa del Sol, including Mijas.
According to the authorities, the existing regulations include penalties for improper use of containers for garbage disposal. Those caught committing severe offences, such as disposing of toxic, hazardous, or special urban waste in containers, could face fines of up to €3,000.
For serious infractions like dumping rubbish on public roads that obstruct traffic or pose health risks, fines of up to €1,500 euros may apply. Additionally, leaving household waste outside designated areas and containers provided by the city council can also result in penalties.
To enforce the regulations, officers, particularly those from the Citizen Unit (SIMA), will be vigilant, aiming to create a deterrent and discourage people from littering the streets which inconveniences other residents and visitors who responsibly abide by waste disposal rules.
Furthermore, the City Council plans to intensify information campaigns focused on raising awareness about proper waste disposal practices and the correct use of waste collection spaces.
The City Council remains committed to implementing initiatives that foster a cleaner and more appealing city for both tourists and residents alike.
One year ago, the Council awarded a new contract for urban waste collection and street cleaning services, set for a decade, with adaptations to address the needs of a rapidly growing city.
Improvements include expanding the number of containers to 2,000 units, including brown containers for organic waste, upgrading and enlarging the vehicle fleet, increasing the workforce, and raising sweeping rates, among other measures. The council also handles waste collection and pruning debris removal for plot and margin cleaning.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
