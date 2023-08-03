Witness the Celestial Marvel: Perseid Meteor Shower in Spain

By John Ensor • 03 August 2023 • 9:54

Perseid meteor. Credit: Kim MyoungSung/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

Are you ready for an extraordinary summer experience? Brace yourself for the grandeur of the Perseid meteor shower, an annual celestial spectacle that captivates stargazers worldwide.

Among the best places on Earth to witness this mesmerizing display is Spain, with its prime location for the 2023 event. The Perseids, also known as ‘Lágrimas de San Lorenzo’ in Spain, paint the night sky with shooting stars, and the perfect time to catch this celestial show is on Saturday, August 12, according to OK Diario.

The Perseids originate from Comet Swift-Tuttle, discovered back in 1862. During August each year, Earth traverses the comet’s orbit, passing through a trail of gases, debris, and dust released by the comet earlier. These particles enter our atmosphere at incredible speeds, giving birth to what we know as shooting stars.

When Is The Best Time?

Mark your calendars for August 12, 2023, as the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. This natural wonder graces the skies between July 16 and August 24, but the magic reaches its zenith on that specific day. With a little luck, you can observe shooting stars streaking across the heavens at an astounding speed of 50 kilometres per second. An enchanting opportunity awaits the residents of the Northern Hemisphere, especially in Spain.

Where Is The Best Place In Spain?

The best spot to experience this celestial extravaganza is the Teide National Park, located in Tenerife. Its pristine skies and minimal light pollution create an ideal setting to marvel at the Perseids. Plan your visit, and on the nights of August 12 and 13, you can witness approximately one shooting star every 15 minutes.

But that’s not all! Other splendid locations in Spain, like the Aragón Planetarium in Huesca or the Tiedra Astronomical Centre in Valladolid, offer unparalleled views of the Perseid meteor shower. The Island of La Palma also boasts several prime viewing areas for this awe-inspiring event.

Thankfully, you don’t need specialized equipment like binoculars or telescopes to witness this celestial wonder. All you require is a dark and unobstructed spot, away from city lights and obstructions like trees and buildings. Lay back and gaze upward, in the opposite direction of the moon, for an unforgettable experience under the starry canvas.