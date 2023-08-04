Fines Of Up To €5,000 For Watching Football On IPTV

By John Ensor • 04 August 2023 • 16:46
TV Football.
Credit: Vasyl Shulga/Shutterstock.com
In the digital age, the use of IPTV technology to watch television has become increasingly popular, offering both legal and illegal avenues for access.
As the illegal distribution of broadcasts, particularly sporting events, continues to surge, some countries have taken stringent measures to combat this piracy. Italy, in particular, has recently enacted a controversial law aimed at curbing these illicit practices, imposing heavy fines and even potential prison sentences on both distributors and consumers, writes Ok Diario, August 4.
Piracy, especially involving live sports events, has been a growing concern in Europe, with certain communities providing access to premium content without proper authorization. In response, Italy has passed a new law to strengthen copyright compliance on the internet, with a specific focus on illegal broadcasting of sports events, most notably football matches.
The law grants greater powers to AGCOM, the telecommunications regulator, enabling them to take action without requiring judicial approval, unlike in many other countries where this falls solely under the jurisdiction of the courts.
One of the most contentious aspects of the new law is the severity of the fines it imposes. While distributors of illegal broadcasts can face up to three years in prison and fines of up to €15,000, what sets this law apart is its extension to target consumers as well.
Users caught accessing pirated content via IPTV could find themselves liable to pay fines of up to €5,000. This move to penalize individuals has sparked debates around the balance between protecting intellectual property and potentially infringing on personal freedoms.
The legislation raises the question of whether imposing fines on IPTV users will be a successful deterrent. While some argue that it may discourage a portion of viewers, others believe that it could inadvertently push users to seek more discreet methods of accessing illegal content. Moreover, the broad enforcement powers granted to AGCOM have also raised concerns about potential abuse and lack of oversight.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
